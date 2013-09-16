Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.20/08.40 05.40/06.30 01.80/02.10 10.25% 10.25% 10.25% (Sep 12) 1000 06.50/08.00 01.50/02.00 05.00/06.00 09.38% 08.66% 09.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 78.50/81.50 127.50/132.50 176.00/181.00 1100 24.25/26.25 78.00/80.00 127.00/130.00 175.50/178.50 1200 24.00/27.00 78.00/81.00 127.00/132.00 175.00/180.00 1300 24.50/26.50 78.00/81.00 127.00/131.00 175.50/180.50 1400 24.00/27.00 78.00/81.00 128.00/133.00 177.00/182.00 1500 25.00/27.00 78.50/81.50 128.00/133.00 177.00/182.00 1600 24.00/27.00 78.00/81.00 128.00/131.00 177.00/181.00 1715 24.50/26.50 79.00/81.00 129.00/132.00 177.50/182.50 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 26.00/28.00 79.00/82.00 128.00/131.00 176.00/179.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 220.00/225.00 256.00/261.00 292.00/297.00 333.00/338.00 1100 219.00/224.00 255.00/260.00 291.00/296.00 332.00/337.00 1200 219.00/224.00 255.00/260.00 291.00/296.00 332.00/337.00 1300 220.00/225.00 256.00/261.00 292.00/297.00 333.50/338.50 1400 222.00/227.00 258.00/263.00 294.00/299.00 336.00/341.00 1500 222.00/227.00 258.00/263.00 294.50/299.50 336.50/341.50 1600 222.00/227.00 258.00/263.00 295.00/300.00 336.50/342.50 1715 222.50/227.50 258.00/263.00 294.00/299.00 336.00/341.00 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 219.00/224.00 255.00/260.00 291.00/296.00 331.00/336.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.50/369.50 397.00/402.00 429.50/434.50 460.00/465.00 1100 363.50/368.50 395.50/400.50 427.50/432.50 457.00/462.00 1200 363.00/368.00 395.00/400.00 427.00/432.00 457.00/462.00 1300 364.50/369.50 396.50/401.50 428.50/433.50 458.50/463.50 1400 367.00/372.00 399.50/404.50 432.00/437.00 462.00/467.00 1500 368.00/373.00 400.00/405.00 433.00/438.00 463.00/468.00 1600 368.00/374.00 400.00/406.00 433.00/439.00 463.00/469.00 1715 367.00/372.00 399.00/404.00 431.00/436.00 461.00/466.00 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 363.00/368.00 395.50/400.50 428.00/433.00 458.00/463.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.56% 10.20% 9.84% 9.46% 9.09% 8.81% 1100 10.44% 10.13% 9.80% 9.45% 9.09% 8.82% 1200 10.53% 10.22% 9.86% 9.47% 9.10% 8.84% 1300 10.54% 10.20% 9.87% 9.52% 9.15% 8.88% 1400 10.55% 10.29% 9.97% 9.61% 9.23% 8.95% 1500 10.63% 10.29% 9.96% 9.59% 9.22% 8.94% 1600 10.54% 10.23% 9.92% 9.59% 9.23% 8.96% 1715 10.61% 10.32% 10.00% 9.64% 9.25% 8.96% (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 10.45% 10.12% 9.79% 9.43% 9.07% 8.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.58% 8.30% 8.05% 7.85% 7.68% 7.55% 1100 8.59% 8.31% 8.06% 7.85% 7.67% 7.54% 1200 8.61% 8.32% 8.06% 7.85% 7.68% 7.55% 1300 8.65% 8.36% 8.11% 7.89% 7.71% 7.58% 1400 8.72% 8.43% 8.17% 7.95% 7.78% 7.64% 1500 8.72% 8.43% 8.17% 7.96% 7.78% 7.64% 1600 8.74% 8.45% 8.19% 7.97% 7.80% 7.66% 1715 8.73% 8.44% 8.17% 7.95% 7.77% 7.63% (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 8.58% 8.33% 8.07% 7.87% 7.69% 7.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4900/63.5000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com