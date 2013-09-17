Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/05.00 01.50/02.50 01.50/02.50 08.72% 08.72% 08.72% (Sep 13) 1000 07.20/08.40 05.40/06.30 01.80/02.10 10.25% 10.25% 10.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/26.00 78.00/81.00 129.00/132.00 178.00/183.00 1100 23.50/25.50 78.50/81.50 129.50/133.50 179.00/184.00 1200 23.50/26.50 78.50/81.50 129.50/132.50 179.00/184.00 1300 23.50/26.50 78.50/81.50 129.00/132.00 178.50/183.50 1400 23.00/26.00 78.00/81.00 129.00/133.00 178.00/183.00 1500 23.00/26.00 78.50/81.50 128.50/132.50 177.50/182.50 1600 23.00/25.00 78.50/80.50 129.00/132.00 178.00/183.00 1715 23.50/26.50 78.00/81.00 127.50/131.50 175.50/180.50 (C1osing Sep 13) 1715 24.50/26.50 79.00/81.00 129.00/132.00 177.50/182.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 224.00/229.00 260.50/265.50 297.00/302.00 340.00/345.00 1100 225.00/230.00 262.00/267.00 299.50/304.50 343.00/348.00 1200 226.00/231.00 262.50/267.50 299.00/304.00 342.00/347.00 1300 225.50/230.50 262.00/267.00 299.00/304.00 343.00/348.00 1400 224.00/229.00 260.00/265.00 296.00/301.00 339.00/344.00 1500 224.00/229.00 260.00/265.00 296.00/301.00 339.00/344.00 1600 224.00/229.00 260.00/265.00 296.00/301.00 339.00/344.00 1715 221.00/226.00 257.00/262.00 293.00/298.00 335.50/340.50 (C1osing Sep 13) 1715 222.50/227.50 258.00/263.00 294.00/299.00 336.00/341.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 371.00/376.00 403.50/408.50 436.00/441.00 467.00/472.00 1100 375.00/380.00 408.00/413.00 441.00/446.00 472.00/477.00 1200 373.00/378.00 406.00/411.00 439.00/444.00 470.00/475.00 1300 374.00/379.00 407.00/412.00 440.00/445.00 471.00/476.00 1400 370.00/375.00 402.50/407.50 435.00/440.00 466.00/471.00 1500 370.50/375.50 403.00/408.00 435.50/440.50 466.00/471.00 1600 370.00/375.00 402.00/407.00 434.50/439.50 465.00/470.00 1715 367.00/372.00 399.50/404.50 432.00/437.00 462.00/467.00 (C1osing Sep 13) 1715 367.00/372.00 399.00/404.00 431.00/436.00 461.00/466.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.94% 10.60% 10.24% 9.85% 9.50% 9.20% 1100 11.01% 10.69% 10.32% 9.91% 9.57% 9.29% 1200 11.09% 10.69% 10.33% 9.97% 9.62% 9.31% 1300 11.04% 10.62% 10.26% 9.91% 9.56% 9.27% 1400 10.95% 10.64% 10.26% 9.86% 9.50% 9.19% 1500 11.00% 10.62% 10.22% 9.84% 9.49% 9.18% 1600 10.90% 10.60% 10.24% 9.85% 9.49% 9.18% 1715 10.97% 10.53% 10.10% 9.70% 9.36% 9.07% (C1osing Sep 13) 1715 10.61% 10.32% 10.00% 9.64% 9.25% 8.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.95% 8.67% 8.38% 8.15% 7.98% 7.84% 1100 9.04% 8.77% 8.49% 8.26% 8.08% 7.93% 1200 9.04% 8.75% 8.47% 8.24% 8.07% 7.92% 1300 9.02% 8.74% 8.45% 8.23% 8.05% 7.90% 1400 8.93% 8.65% 8.37% 8.14% 7.97% 7.83% 1500 8.92% 8.65% 8.37% 8.15% 7.97% 7.82% 1600 8.92% 8.64% 8.35% 8.13% 7.95% 7.80% 1715 8.82% 8.56% 8.29% 8.07% 7.89% 7.75% (C1osing Sep 13) 1715 8.73% 8.44% 8.17% 7.95% 7.77% 7.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.8300/62.8400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com