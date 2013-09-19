Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.80/04.40 01.90/02.20 01.90/02.20 10.96% 10.96% 10.96% (Sep 17) 1000 03.40/04.40 01.70/02.20 01.70/02.20 09.77% 09.77% 09.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.50 74.50/77.50 123.50/126.50 171.50/175.50 1100 19.00/21.00 74.00/76.00 123.00/126.00 171.00/174.00 1200 19.00/22.00 74.00/77.00 123.00/127.00 171.00/176.00 1300 19.00/22.00 73.50/76.50 122.50/126.50 171.00/176.00 1400 19.00/21.00 73.00/76.00 122.00/125.00 170.00/174.00 1500 19.00/21.50 73.00/75.50 122.00/126.00 170.00/174.00 1600 19.00/21.00 73.00/76.00 122.00/125.00 170.00/174.00 1715 19.00/21.00 73.50/75.50 122.50/124.50 171.00/174.00 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 22.00/24.00 77.00/80.00 126.50/130.50 174.50/178.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.50/221.50 253.00/258.00 289.50/294.50 332.50/337.50 1100 216.00/220.00 252.00/256.00 288.00/293.00 330.00/335.00 1200 216.00/221.00 252.50/257.50 289.00/294.00 331.00/336.00 1300 216.00/221.00 252.00/257.00 288.50/293.50 331.00/336.00 1400 216.00/221.00 252.50/257.50 289.00/294.00 332.00/337.00 1500 216.00/221.00 252.50/258.50 289.00/295.00 332.00/338.00 1600 216.00/221.00 252.50/257.50 289.50/294.50 332.50/337.50 1715 216.50/221.50 253.00/258.00 289.50/294.50 332.00/337.00 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 219.50/224.50 255.50/260.50 291.50/296.50 334.00/339.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.00/369.00 396.50/401.50 429.00/434.00 459.00/464.00 1100 361.00/366.00 393.50/398.50 426.00/431.00 456.00/461.00 1200 362.50/367.50 394.50/399.50 427.00/432.00 457.00/462.00 1300 362.00/367.00 394.00/399.00 426.00/431.00 456.00/461.00 1400 363.00/368.00 395.00/400.00 427.00/432.00 457.00/462.00 1500 363.00/369.00 395.00/401.00 427.00/433.00 457.00/463.00 1600 364.00/369.00 396.50/401.50 429.00/434.00 459.00/464.00 1715 363.50/368.50 396.00/401.00 428.50/433.50 459.00/464.00 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 365.00/370.00 397.50/402.50 430.00/435.00 460.00/465.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.81% 10.38% 9.94% 9.58% 9.24% 8.98% 1100 10.68% 10.34% 9.91% 9.55% 9.21% 8.94% 1200 10.77% 10.39% 9.96% 9.58% 9.24% 8.97% 1300 10.71% 10.34% 9.95% 9.59% 9.23% 8.96% 1400 10.61% 10.26% 9.86% 9.56% 9.24% 8.97% 1500 10.58% 10.27% 9.87% 9.55% 9.24% 8.98% 1600 10.60% 10.25% 9.86% 9.56% 9.23% 8.98% 1715 10.57% 10.22% 9.85% 9.55% 9.22% 8.96% (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 10.91% 10.50% 10.03% 9.63% 9.26% 8.99% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.76% 8.49% 8.21% 7.99% 7.82% 7.67% 1100 8.71% 8.43% 8.16% 7.95% 7.79% 7.62% 1200 8.74% 8.47% 8.19% 7.97% 7.80% 7.64% 1300 8.74% 8.46% 8.18% 7.95% 7.79% 7.63% 1400 8.76% 8.48% 8.20% 7.97% 7.80% 7.64% 1500 8.76% 8.49% 8.20% 7.97% 7.80% 7.64% 1600 8.77% 8.50% 8.22% 8.00% 7.83% 7.66% 1715 8.73% 8.46% 8.18% 7.97% 7.81% 7.64% (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 8.74% 8.48% 8.20% 7.97% 7.81% 7.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.3800/63.3900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com