Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.75/08.25 01.75/02.25 05.00/06.00 09.97% 10.34% 09.85% (Sep 18) 1000 03.80/04.40 01.90/02.20 01.90/02.20 10.96% 10.96% 10.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/14.00 63.00/68.00 110.00/115.00 156.00/161.00 1100 11.00/14.00 63.00/67.00 110.00/114.00 156.50/161.50 1200 12.25/14.25 64.00/66.00 110.25/113.25 156.00/161.00 1300 11.50/14.50 63.00/67.00 110.00/115.00 156.50/161.50 1400 10.50/13.50 62.00/67.00 109.00/114.00 155.00/160.00 1500 12.50/14.50 64.00/67.00 110.50/114.50 157.00/161.00 1600 12.00/14.00 63.00/66.00 109.00/113.00 155.50/160.50 1715 12.00/14.00 64.00/66.00 109.50/112.50 155.50/159.50 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 19.00/21.00 73.50/75.50 122.50/124.50 171.00/174.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/205.00 236.00/241.00 272.00/277.00 315.00/320.00 1100 201.00/206.00 237.00/242.00 273.00/278.00 315.00/320.00 1200 200.50/205.50 236.50/241.50 272.50/277.50 314.50/319.50 1300 200.50/205.50 236.50/241.50 272.50/277.50 315.00/320.00 1400 199.00/204.00 235.00/240.00 271.00/276.00 313.00/318.00 1500 201.00/206.00 237.00/242.00 273.50/281.50 315.50/323.50 1600 200.00/205.00 235.50/240.50 271.50/276.50 313.50/318.50 1715 199.00/204.00 235.00/240.00 271.00/276.00 314.00/319.00 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 216.50/221.50 253.00/258.00 289.50/294.50 332.00/337.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 346.00/351.00 378.00/383.00 410.00/415.00 440.00/445.00 1100 346.00/351.00 378.00/383.00 410.00/415.00 440.00/445.00 1200 345.50/350.50 377.50/382.50 409.50/414.50 438.50/443.50 1300 346.00/351.00 378.00/383.00 410.00/415.00 440.00/445.00 1400 344.00/349.00 376.00/381.00 408.00/413.00 438.00/443.00 1500 346.00/354.00 377.50/385.50 409.50/417.50 439.00/447.00 1600 344.50/349.50 376.00/381.50 408.50/413.50 438.00/443.00 1715 345.00/350.00 377.00/382.00 409.00/414.00 438.00/443.00 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 363.50/368.50 396.00/401.00 428.50/433.50 459.00/464.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.20% 9.94% 9.54% 9.26% 8.95% 8.74% 1100 10.11% 9.88% 9.54% 9.28% 8.97% 8.76% 1200 10.19% 9.89% 9.55% 9.29% 8.99% 8.77% 1300 10.15% 9.93% 9.56% 9.27% 8.97% 8.75% 1400 10.04% 9.85% 9.48% 9.21% 8.92% 8.72% 1500 10.24% 9.93% 9.55% 9.29% 8.98% 8.82% 1600 10.08% 9.80% 9.49% 9.24% 8.93% 8.72% 1715 10.16% 9.82% 9.47% 9.21% 8.91% 8.71% (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 10.57% 10.22% 9.85% 9.55% 9.22% 8.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.33% 8.08% 7.88% 7.72% 7.59% 1100 8.58% 8.32% 8.06% 7.87% 7.71% 7.57% 1200 8.60% 8.33% 8.08% 7.89% 7.71% 7.57% 1300 8.59% 8.33% 8.07% 7.88% 7.72% 7.58% 1400 8.55% 8.29% 8.04% 7.85% 7.69% 7.55% 1500 8.64% 8.36% 8.09% 7.89% 7.72% 7.58% 1600 8.55% 8.29% 8.04% 7.85% 7.68% 7.54% 1715 8.57% 8.31% 8.06% 7.86% 7.69% 7.55% (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 8.73% 8.46% 8.18% 7.97% 7.81% 7.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7700/61.7800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com