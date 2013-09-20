Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.00/08.00 05.50/06.00 01.50/02.00 10.28% 10.77% 08.81% (Sep 19) 1000 06.75/08.25 01.75/02.25 05.00/06.00 09.97% 10.34% 09.85% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/12.00 61.50/64.50 106.50/110.50 152.50/157.50 1100 10.00/12.00 61.00/64.00 106.00/110.00 152.50/157.50 1200 10.00/12.00 61.00/64.00 106.00/110.00 152.00/157.00 1300 10.00/12.00 60.00/63.00 104.00/107.00 150.00/154.00 1400 10.00/12.00 60.00/63.00 105.00/108.00 152.00/156.00 1500 10.00/12.00 60.00/64.00 104.00/108.00 150.00/154.00 1600 10.00/12.00 60.00/64.00 104.00/108.00 150.00/155.00 1715 10.00/12.00 61.50/64.50 105.50/108.50 151.50/155.50 (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 12.00/14.00 64.00/66.00 109.50/112.50 155.50/159.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.50/201.50 232.00/237.00 267.50/272.50 309.50/314.50 1100 196.50/201.50 231.50/236.50 266.50/271.50 308.00/313.00 1200 197.00/202.00 233.00/238.00 269.00/274.00 312.00/317.00 1300 193.00/198.00 228.50/233.50 264.00/269.00 307.50/312.50 1400 197.00/202.00 233.00/238.00 269.00/274.00 313.00/318.00 1500 193.00/198.00 228.00/233.00 263.00/268.00 304.50/309.50 1600 194.00/199.00 229.00/234.00 264.00/269.00 305.00/310.00 1715 195.50/200.50 230.50/235.50 265.50/270.50 306.50/311.50 (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 199.00/204.00 235.00/240.00 271.00/276.00 314.00/319.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 340.00/345.00 371.50/376.50 403.00/408.00 432.00/437.00 1100 339.00/344.00 371.00/376.00 403.00/408.00 432.00/437.00 1200 343.50/348.50 376.50/381.50 409.50/414.50 439.00/444.00 1300 339.50/344.50 372.00/377.00 404.50/409.50 435.00/440.00 1400 345.50/350.50 378.50/383.50 411.50/416.50 442.00/447.00 1500 336.00/341.00 368.50/373.50 401.00/406.00 431.00/436.00 1600 337.00/342.00 369.50/374.50 402.00/407.00 432.00/437.00 1715 337.50/342.50 370.00/375.00 402.50/407.50 432.00/437.00 (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 345.00/350.00 377.00/382.00 409.00/414.00 438.00/443.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.04% 9.69% 9.35% 9.10% 8.81% 8.60% 1100 9.99% 9.67% 9.37% 9.13% 8.82% 8.60% 1200 9.95% 9.63% 9.31% 9.11% 8.83% 8.63% 1300 9.82% 9.43% 9.17% 8.95% 8.68% 8.49% 1400 9.81% 9.50% 9.27% 9.11% 8.84% 8.64% 1500 9.88% 9.46% 9.16% 8.94% 8.65% 8.45% 1600 9.87% 9.45% 9.17% 8.97% 8.68% 8.47% 1715 10.02% 9.55% 9.24% 9.04% 8.74% 8.52% (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 10.16% 9.82% 9.47% 9.21% 8.91% 8.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.14% 7.92% 7.72% 7.56% 7.43% 1100 8.42% 8.14% 7.93% 7.75% 7.59% 7.45% 1200 8.49% 8.21% 8.01% 7.83% 7.68% 7.53% 1300 8.38% 8.13% 7.93% 7.76% 7.62% 7.48% 1400 8.52% 8.27% 8.06% 7.88% 7.74% 7.59% 1500 8.29% 8.04% 7.84% 7.68% 7.54% 7.40% 1600 8.30% 8.05% 7.86% 7.69% 7.55% 7.41% 1715 8.34% 8.06% 7.87% 7.70% 7.55% 7.41% (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 8.57% 8.31% 8.06% 7.86% 7.69% 7.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2300/62.2400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com