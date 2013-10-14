Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 03.00/03.60 N/A N/A 08.95% (Oct 11) 1000 06.00/06.50 06.00/06.50 N/A 08.95% 08.95% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/23.00 65.00/67.00 110.00/113.00 153.50/157.50 1100 21.75/22.75 66.00/68.00 111.50/114.50 155.50/158.50 1200 21.00/23.00 65.25/67.25 110.50/113.50 154.50/158.50 1300 21.00/23.00 65.50/68.50 111.00/115.00 155.00/159.00 1400 21.00/23.00 65.50/67.50 111.50/114.50 156.00/160.00 1500 21.00/23.00 65.50/67.50 111.50/114.50 156.00/160.00 1600 21.00/23.00 65.50/67.50 112.00/115.00 157.00/161.00 1715 21.00/23.00 65.50/67.50 112.00/115.00 157.00/161.00 (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 24.00/26.00 68.00/70.00 113.00/116.00 156.50/160.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.00/192.00 223.00/227.00 266.50/270.50 298.50/302.50 1100 190.00/194.00 225.00/229.00 268.50/272.50 301.00/304.00 1200 189.00/193.00 224.00/228.00 268.00/272.00 300.50/304.50 1300 190.25/194.25 225.50/229.50 269.50/273.50 302.00/306.00 1400 191.00/195.00 226.00/230.00 270.00/274.00 303.00/307.00 1500 191.00/195.00 226.00/230.00 270.00/274.00 303.00/307.00 1600 192.00/196.00 227.50/231.50 271.50/275.50 304.50/308.50 1715 192.50/196.50 228.00/232.00 272.00/276.00 305.00/309.00 (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 191.00/195.00 225.50/229.50 268.50/272.50 300.50/304.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 331.50/335.50 365.00/369.00 395.00/399.00 429.00/433.00 1100 334.50/337.50 368.00/371.00 398.50/401.50 432.50/435.50 1200 334.00/338.00 367.50/371.50 398.00/402.00 432.00/436.00 1300 336.00/340.00 370.00/374.00 400.50/404.50 435.00/439.00 1400 337.00/341.00 371.00/375.00 402.00/406.00 436.00/440.00 1500 337.00/341.00 371.00/375.00 401.50/405.50 436.00/440.00 1600 338.50/342.50 372.50/376.50 403.50/407.50 438.00/442.00 1715 339.00/343.00 373.00/377.00 404.00/408.00 438.00/442.00 (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 334.00/338.00 367.50/371.50 397.50/401.50 431.50/435.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.19% 8.96% 8.80% 8.55% 8.34% 8.24% 1100 9.33% 9.08% 8.89% 8.64% 8.42% 8.30% 1200 9.22% 8.99% 8.84% 8.60% 8.38% 8.28% 1300 9.30% 9.08% 8.89% 8.64% 8.43% 8.33% 1400 9.24% 9.05% 8.92% 8.68% 8.45% 8.34% 1500 9.24% 9.05% 8.91% 8.67% 8.45% 8.34% 1600 9.22% 9.06% 8.95% 8.70% 8.48% 8.37% 1715 9.19% 9.03% 8.92% 8.69% 8.48% 8.36% (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 9.21% 8.98% 8.82% 8.57% 8.35% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.05% 7.85% 7.69% 7.56% 7.44% 7.34% 1100 8.11% 7.90% 7.74% 7.61% 7.49% 7.39% 1200 8.10% 7.90% 7.74% 7.61% 7.49% 7.39% 1300 8.14% 7.94% 7.79% 7.66% 7.54% 7.43% 1400 8.16% 7.97% 7.81% 7.68% 7.56% 7.45% 1500 8.15% 7.96% 7.80% 7.67% 7.55% 7.44% 1600 8.18% 7.98% 7.82% 7.69% 7.57% 7.46% 1715 8.17% 7.97% 7.81% 7.68% 7.55% 7.44% (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 8.08% 7.86% 7.71% 7.57% 7.46% 7.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5500/61.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com