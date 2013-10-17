Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.15/05.05 02.75/03.25 01.40/01.80 08.21% 08.16% 08.31% (Oct 14) 1000 N/A N/A 03.00/03.60 N/A N/A 08.95% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/22.00 64.00/67.00 110.50/114.50 156.00/160.00 1100 19.50/21.50 64.50/66.50 111.50/114.50 156.50/160.50 1200 19.50/21.50 64.00/67.00 111.50/114.50 157.50/161.50 1300 19.50/21.50 64.00/66.00 111.50/114.50 157.00/161.00 1400 19.00/21.00 64.00/66.00 111.00/114.00 156.00/160.00 1500 19.50/21.50 64.00/66.00 111.50/114.50 157.00/161.00 1600 19.25/21.25 63.50/66.50 110.50/114.50 157.00/161.00 1715 19.50/21.50 64.50/66.50 112.50/114.50 158.00/161.00 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 21.00/23.00 65.50/67.50 112.00/115.00 157.00/161.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.00/196.00 228.00/232.00 273.00/277.00 306.50/310.50 1100 192.00/196.00 228.00/232.00 273.00/277.00 306.50/310.50 1200 194.00/198.00 230.50/234.50 276.00/281.00 309.50/314.50 1300 193.00/197.00 229.00/233.00 274.50/278.50 308.50/312.50 1400 192.00/196.00 228.00/232.00 273.00/277.00 307.00/311.00 1500 193.00/197.00 229.50/233.50 275.00/279.00 309.00/313.00 1600 193.50/197.50 230.00/234.00 275.50/279.50 309.50/313.50 1715 194.00/197.00 230.50/233.50 276.50/279.50 310.50/314.50 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 192.50/196.50 228.00/232.00 272.00/276.00 305.00/309.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 341.00/345.00 375.50/379.50 407.00/411.00 442.00/446.00 1100 341.50/345.50 376.50/380.50 408.00/412.00 443.00/447.00 1200 344.50/349.50 379.50/384.50 411.00/416.00 446.00/451.00 1300 343.50/347.50 378.50/382.50 410.50/414.50 445.50/449.50 1400 342.00/346.00 377.00/381.00 409.00/413.00 444.00/448.00 1500 344.00/348.00 379.00/383.00 411.00/415.00 446.00/450.00 1600 344.50/348.50 379.50/383.50 411.50/415.50 447.00/451.00 1715 345.50/349.50 381.00/385.00 413.00/417.00 448.00/452.00 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 339.00/343.00 373.00/377.00 404.00/408.00 438.00/442.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.31% 9.08% 8.95% 8.74% 8.53% 8.43% 1100 9.25% 9.10% 8.96% 8.73% 8.51% 8.41% 1200 9.25% 9.09% 9.00% 8.80% 8.60% 8.51% 1300 9.20% 9.09% 9.00% 8.78% 8.56% 8.46% 1400 9.18% 9.07% 8.95% 8.74% 8.54% 8.43% 1500 9.17% 9.05% 8.96% 8.75% 8.55% 8.45% 1600 9.14% 9.02% 8.95% 8.76% 8.56% 8.46% 1715 9.22% 9.10% 8.99% 8.76% 8.56% 8.47% (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 9.19% 9.03% 8.92% 8.69% 8.48% 8.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.25% 8.05% 7.89% 7.76% 7.64% 7.52% 1100 8.23% 8.04% 7.89% 7.77% 7.64% 7.52% 1200 8.33% 8.12% 7.96% 7.83% 7.70% 7.58% 1300 8.30% 8.10% 7.94% 7.82% 7.69% 7.57% 1400 8.26% 8.07% 7.92% 7.80% 7.68% 7.56% 1500 8.28% 8.08% 7.93% 7.80% 7.67% 7.55% 1600 8.29% 8.09% 7.93% 7.81% 7.68% 7.56% 1715 8.31% 8.11% 7.96% 7.84% 7.70% 7.58% (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 8.17% 7.97% 7.81% 7.68% 7.55% 7.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8350/61.8450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com