Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.60/06.80 01.40/01.70 04.20/05.10 08.30% 08.30% 08.30% (Oct 15) 1000 04.15/05.05 02.75/03.25 01.40/01.80 08.21% 08.16% 08.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 59.50/61.50 107.00/110.00 153.00/157.00 1100 14.50/16.50 59.50/61.50 107.50/110.50 153.50/157.50 1200 14.60/16.60 59.00/62.00 105.50/109.50 151.50/155.50 1300 14.75/16.75 59.50/61.50 107.00/110.00 153.00/157.00 1400 15.50/16.25 60.00/61.00 107.00/109.00 153.00/156.00 1500 14.75/16.75 59.50/61.50 107.00/110.00 153.00/157.00 1600 14.50/16.50 59.50/61.50 107.00/110.00 153.00/157.00 1715 14.75/16.75 59.50/61.50 107.00/110.00 153.00/157.00 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 19.50/21.50 64.50/66.50 112.50/114.50 158.00/161.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.50/193.50 226.00/230.00 272.00/276.00 306.00/310.00 1100 190.00/194.00 226.50/230.50 273.00/277.00 307.00/311.00 1200 188.00/192.00 224.50/228.50 270.50/274.50 304.50/308.50 1300 189.00/193.00 225.50/229.50 271.50/275.50 305.50/309.50 1400 189.00/192.00 225.00/229.00 271.00/275.00 305.00/309.00 1500 189.00/193.00 225.00/229.00 271.00/275.00 305.00/309.00 1600 189.00/193.00 225.00/229.00 271.00/275.00 305.00/309.00 1715 189.00/193.00 225.50/229.50 271.50/275.50 305.50/309.50 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 194.00/197.00 230.50/233.50 276.50/279.50 310.50/314.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 341.50/345.50 377.00/381.00 409.00/413.00 444.00/448.00 1100 342.50/346.50 378.00/382.00 410.00/414.00 445.00/449.00 1200 339.50/343.50 374.50/378.50 406.50/410.50 441.50/445.50 1300 340.50/344.50 376.00/380.00 408.00/412.00 443.00/447.00 1400 340.00/344.00 376.00/380.00 407.00/411.00 442.00/446.00 1500 340.00/344.00 375.00/379.00 407.00/411.00 442.00/446.00 1600 340.50/344.50 376.00/380.00 408.00/412.00 443.00/447.00 1715 341.00/345.00 376.50/380.50 408.50/412.50 443.50/447.50 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 345.50/349.50 381.00/385.00 413.00/417.00 448.00/452.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.19% 9.08% 9.02% 8.79% 8.59% 8.51% 1100 9.20% 9.12% 9.05% 8.82% 8.61% 8.55% 1200 9.20% 9.01% 8.94% 8.72% 8.53% 8.47% 1300 9.22% 9.09% 9.04% 8.79% 8.59% 8.51% 1400 9.23% 9.06% 9.00% 8.76% 8.57% 8.50% 1500 9.24% 9.11% 9.05% 8.80% 8.59% 8.51% 1600 9.22% 9.10% 9.04% 8.79% 8.58% 8.51% 1715 9.26% 9.13% 9.07% 8.82% 8.62% 8.55% (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 9.22% 9.10% 8.99% 8.76% 8.56% 8.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.33% 8.12% 7.98% 7.86% 7.72% 7.61% 1100 8.36% 8.14% 8.00% 7.88% 7.74% 7.62% 1200 8.29% 8.07% 7.93% 7.81% 7.68% 7.57% 1300 8.33% 8.11% 7.97% 7.85% 7.71% 7.60% 1400 8.31% 8.10% 7.97% 7.84% 7.70% 7.59% 1500 8.33% 8.11% 7.97% 7.85% 7.71% 7.60% 1600 8.32% 8.11% 7.98% 7.86% 7.72% 7.61% 1715 8.36% 8.15% 8.01% 7.89% 7.75% 7.64% (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 8.31% 8.11% 7.96% 7.84% 7.70% 7.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.2300/61.2400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com