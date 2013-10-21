Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.80/06.80 04.40/05.00 01.40/01.80 08.28% 08.37% 07.99% (Oct 17) 1000 05.60/06.80 01.40/01.70 04.20/05.10 08.30% 08.30% 08.30% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/15.00 58.00/60.00 105.00/108.00 150.00/154.00 1100 13.00/15.00 57.00/60.00 104.00/107.00 149.50/153.50 1200 13.00/14.50 57.50/59.50 104.50/107.50 150.50/154.50 1300 13.00/15.00 58.00/60.00 105.50/108.50 151.50/155.50 1400 13.00/15.00 57.50/59.50 105.00/108.00 151.00/155.00 1500 13.00/15.00 57.50/59.50 104.50/107.50 150.50/154.50 1600 13.25/15.25 57.50/59.50 105.00/108.00 151.00/155.00 1715 13.00/15.00 57.50/59.50 105.00/108.00 151.00/155.00 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 14.75/16.75 59.50/61.50 107.00/110.00 153.00/157.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.00/190.00 222.00/226.00 267.00/271.00 301.00/305.00 1100 185.50/189.50 222.00/226.00 267.50/271.50 301.50/305.50 1200 186.50/190.50 222.50/226.50 268.00/272.00 302.00/306.00 1300 188.00/192.00 224.50/228.50 271.00/275.00 305.50/309.50 1400 187.00/191.00 223.50/227.50 269.50/273.50 304.00/308.00 1500 186.50/190.50 222.50/226.50 268.50/272.50 302.50/306.50 1600 187.00/191.00 223.00/227.00 269.00/273.00 303.00/307.00 1715 187.50/191.50 224.00/228.00 270.00/274.00 304.50/308.50 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 189.00/193.00 225.50/229.50 271.50/275.50 305.50/309.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 336.00/340.00 371.00/375.00 403.00/407.00 438.00/442.00 1100 336.50/340.50 372.00/376.00 404.00/408.00 439.00/443.00 1200 337.50/341.50 373.00/377.00 405.00/409.00 440.00/444.00 1300 341.00/345.00 377.00/381.00 409.50/413.50 445.00/449.00 1400 339.00/343.00 374.50/378.50 406.50/410.50 442.00/446.00 1500 338.00/342.00 373.50/377.50 405.50/409.50 441.00/445.00 1600 338.50/342.50 374.00/378.00 406.00/410.00 441.50/445.50 1715 340.00/344.00 375.50/379.50 407.50/411.50 443.00/447.00 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 341.00/345.00 376.50/380.50 408.50/412.50 443.50/447.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.30% 9.14% 9.04% 8.76% 8.57% 8.49% 1100 9.22% 9.05% 8.98% 8.73% 8.55% 8.50% 1200 9.17% 9.05% 9.01% 8.74% 8.55% 8.48% 1300 9.19% 9.07% 9.01% 8.75% 8.56% 8.51% 1400 9.18% 9.08% 9.04% 8.77% 8.58% 8.52% 1500 9.18% 9.04% 9.00% 8.74% 8.54% 8.49% 1600 9.20% 9.09% 9.05% 8.78% 8.57% 8.52% 1715 9.18% 9.08% 9.03% 8.78% 8.60% 8.54% (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 9.26% 9.13% 9.07% 8.82% 8.62% 8.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.30% 8.10% 7.96% 7.84% 7.72% 7.61% 1100 8.31% 8.11% 7.97% 7.86% 7.72% 7.61% 1200 8.29% 8.10% 7.96% 7.85% 7.71% 7.60% 1300 8.33% 8.13% 7.99% 7.88% 7.75% 7.63% 1400 8.34% 8.14% 7.99% 7.87% 7.75% 7.63% 1500 8.30% 8.11% 7.97% 7.85% 7.72% 7.62% 1600 8.33% 8.13% 7.99% 7.87% 7.75% 7.63% 1715 8.35% 8.15% 8.01% 7.89% 7.76% 7.65% (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 8.36% 8.15% 8.01% 7.89% 7.75% 7.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.2700/61.2800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com