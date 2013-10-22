Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.27% 08.27% 08.27% (Oct 21) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.31% 08.31% 08.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/12.50 55.50/57.50 103.50/106.50 149.50/153.50 1100 10.25/12.25 55.50/57.50 103.50/106.50 150.00/154.00 1200 10.50/11.50 56.00/58.00 104.50/106.50 151.00/154.00 1300 10.50/12.00 56.00/58.00 104.00/107.00 150.50/154.50 1400 10.00/12.00 55.50/57.50 103.50/106.50 149.50/153.50 1500 10.25/12.25 55.50/57.50 103.50/106.50 149.50/153.50 1600 10.25/12.25 55.50/57.50 104.00/106.00 149.00/153.00 1715 10.00/12.00 55.50/57.50 103.50/106.50 150.00/154.00 (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 12.00/14.00 57.00/59.00 105.00/108.00 151.00/155.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.50/190.50 224.00/228.00 270.50/274.50 305.50/309.50 1100 187.50/191.50 225.00/229.00 272.00/276.00 307.50/311.50 1200 188.00/192.00 225.50/229.50 272.50/276.50 308.00/312.00 1300 188.00/192.00 225.50/230.50 272.50/277.50 307.50/312.50 1400 187.00/191.00 224.50/228.50 271.50/275.50 307.00/311.00 1500 186.50/190.50 224.00/228.00 270.00/274.00 305.50/309.50 1600 186.00/190.00 223.50/227.50 270.00/274.00 305.50/309.50 1715 187.50/191.50 225.00/229.00 271.50/275.50 307.00/311.00 (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 188.00/192.00 225.00/229.00 271.00/275.00 305.50/309.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 341.50/345.50 377.50/381.50 410.00/414.00 446.00/450.00 1100 343.50/347.50 380.00/384.00 412.50/416.50 449.00/453.00 1200 344.50/348.50 381.00/385.00 413.50/417.50 450.00/454.00 1300 343.50/348.50 380.00/385.00 412.50/417.50 448.00/453.00 1400 343.50/347.50 380.00/384.00 412.50/416.50 449.00/453.00 1500 342.00/346.00 378.50/382.50 411.00/415.00 447.50/451.50 1600 342.50/346.50 379.50/383.50 412.00/416.00 448.50/452.50 1715 343.50/347.50 380.00/384.00 412.50/416.50 449.00/453.00 (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 341.00/345.00 377.00/381.00 409.00/413.00 445.00/449.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.28% 9.14% 9.05% 8.80% 8.63% 8.57% 1100 9.28% 9.14% 9.08% 8.85% 8.67% 8.62% 1200 9.35% 9.19% 9.11% 8.87% 8.69% 8.63% 1300 9.38% 9.21% 9.13% 8.89% 8.73% 8.67% 1400 9.28% 9.15% 9.06% 8.83% 8.66% 8.61% 1500 9.30% 9.17% 9.08% 8.82% 8.66% 8.58% 1600 9.31% 9.17% 9.06% 8.81% 8.64% 8.58% 1715 9.29% 9.16% 9.10% 8.86% 8.69% 8.62% (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 9.31% 9.18% 9.09% 8.84% 8.65% 8.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.35% 8.18% 8.04% 7.91% 7.78% 7.67% 1100 8.41% 8.23% 8.09% 7.96% 7.84% 7.72% 1200 8.42% 8.25% 8.11% 7.98% 7.85% 7.74% 1300 8.44% 8.26% 8.12% 7.99% 7.85% 7.73% 1400 8.40% 8.24% 8.10% 7.97% 7.84% 7.73% 1500 8.37% 8.21% 8.08% 7.95% 7.83% 7.72% 1600 8.38% 8.23% 8.10% 7.98% 7.85% 7.74% 1715 8.41% 8.24% 8.10% 7.98% 7.85% 7.73% (C1osing Oct 21) 1715 8.38% 8.18% 8.03% 7.90% 7.78% 7.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6550/61.6650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com