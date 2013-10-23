Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.33% 08.33% 08.33% (Oct 22) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.27% 08.27% 08.27% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.50 53.50/55.50 101.50/104.50 148.00/152.00 1100 08.50/10.50 53.50/55.50 101.75/104.75 148.00/152.00 1200 08.25/10.25 53.25/55.25 101.25/104.25 147.25/150.25 1300 08.00/10.00 53.00/55.00 101.00/104.00 147.00/151.00 1400 08.50/10.50 53.50/55.50 101.50/104.50 147.00/151.00 1500 08.50/10.50 53.50/55.50 101.50/103.50 147.50/151.50 1600 08.50/10.50 53.50/55.50 101.00/104.00 147.00/151.00 1715 09.00/10.00 54.00/55.00 102.25/103.25 148.00/150.00 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 10.00/12.00 55.50/57.50 103.50/106.50 150.00/154.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.50/189.50 223.00/227.00 269.50/273.50 305.00/309.00 1100 185.00/189.00 222.50/226.50 269.00/273.00 304.50/308.50 1200 184.75/187.75 222.25/225.25 268.75/271.75 304.25/307.25 1300 184.00/188.00 221.50/225.50 268.00/272.00 303.50/307.50 1400 184.50/188.50 222.00/226.00 268.50/272.50 304.00/308.00 1500 185.00/189.00 222.50/226.50 269.50/273.50 305.00/309.00 1600 184.50/188.50 222.50/226.50 269.00/273.00 304.50/308.50 1715 185.00/188.00 223.00/226.00 269.50/272.50 305.00/308.00 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 187.50/191.50 225.00/229.00 271.50/275.50 307.00/311.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 341.50/345.50 378.00/382.00 410.50/414.50 447.00/451.00 1100 341.00/345.00 378.00/382.00 410.50/414.50 447.00/451.00 1200 341.25/345.25 378.25/382.25 410.75/414.75 447.25/451.25 1300 340.50/344.50 377.50/381.50 410.00/414.00 447.00/451.00 1400 341.00/345.00 378.00/382.00 410.50/414.50 447.50/451.50 1500 342.00/346.00 379.00/383.00 411.50/415.50 448.50/452.50 1600 341.00/345.00 378.00/382.00 411.00/415.00 448.00/452.00 1715 342.00/345.00 379.50/382.50 412.50/415.50 449.50/452.50 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 343.50/347.50 380.00/384.00 412.50/416.50 449.00/453.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.27% 9.16% 9.11% 8.88% 8.71% 8.65% 1100 9.24% 9.15% 9.08% 8.82% 8.66% 8.60% 1200 9.19% 9.10% 9.01% 8.78% 8.63% 8.57% 1300 9.14% 9.08% 9.02% 8.77% 8.62% 8.57% 1400 9.23% 9.11% 9.01% 8.79% 8.63% 8.57% 1500 9.24% 9.09% 9.05% 8.83% 8.66% 8.62% 1600 9.24% 9.08% 9.02% 8.80% 8.65% 8.60% 1715 9.23% 9.10% 9.02% 8.79% 8.65% 8.59% (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 9.29% 9.16% 9.10% 8.86% 8.69% 8.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.27% 8.13% 8.01% 7.88% 7.76% 1100 8.39% 8.23% 8.10% 7.98% 7.85% 7.73% 1200 8.37% 8.23% 8.10% 7.98% 7.85% 7.74% 1300 8.37% 8.21% 8.09% 7.97% 7.85% 7.73% 1400 8.37% 8.21% 8.09% 7.97% 7.85% 7.73% 1500 8.41% 8.25% 8.12% 8.00% 7.88% 7.76% 1600 8.39% 8.22% 8.10% 7.98% 7.86% 7.75% 1715 8.39% 8.23% 8.11% 8.00% 7.88% 7.76% (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 8.41% 8.24% 8.10% 7.98% 7.85% 7.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5900/61.6000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com