Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.60/07.20 01.40/01.80 04.20/05.40 08.31% 08.31% 08.31% (Oct 23) 1000 02.80/03.60 01.40/01.80 01.40/01.80 08.33% 08.33% 08.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.50 49.00/51.00 97.00/100.00 143.00/146.00 1100 03.50/05.50 48.50/50.50 96.00/99.00 142.00/145.00 1200 04.25/05.25 48.50/50.50 96.50/98.50 142.00/144.00 1300 03.75/05.75 48.50/50.50 96.50/98.50 141.00/145.00 1400 03.75/05.75 48.50/50.50 96.00/99.00 141.50/144.50 1500 03.50/05.50 47.50/50.50 95.00/98.00 140.50/143.50 1600 03.50/05.50 47.50/50.50 95.00/98.00 140.00/143.00 1715 03.50/05.50 48.00/50.00 95.00/98.00 140.00/143.00 (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 09.00/10.00 54.00/55.00 102.25/103.25 148.00/150.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.50/183.50 218.50/221.50 265.50/268.50 301.00/304.00 1100 179.50/182.50 217.50/220.50 264.50/267.50 300.00/303.00 1200 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 263.00/266.00 298.50/301.50 1300 178.25/182.25 216.00/220.00 262.00/266.00 297.50/301.50 1400 178.50/182.50 216.00/219.00 262.50/265.50 298.00/301.00 1500 178.00/181.00 215.50/218.50 262.00/265.00 297.50/300.50 1600 177.00/180.00 214.00/217.00 260.00/263.00 295.50/298.50 1715 177.00/180.00 214.00/217.00 260.00/263.00 295.50/298.50 (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 185.00/188.00 223.00/226.00 269.50/272.50 305.00/308.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 338.00/341.00 375.00/378.00 408.00/411.00 445.00/448.00 1100 337.00/340.00 374.00/377.00 407.00/410.00 444.00/447.00 1200 335.50/338.50 373.00/376.00 406.00/409.00 443.00/446.00 1300 334.50/338.50 372.00/376.00 405.00/409.00 442.00/446.00 1400 335.00/338.00 372.00/375.00 405.00/408.00 442.00/445.00 1500 334.00/337.00 370.50/373.50 403.50/406.50 440.00/443.00 1600 332.00/335.00 368.50/371.50 401.50/404.50 438.00/441.00 1715 332.00/335.00 369.00/372.00 402.00/405.00 439.00/442.00 (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 342.00/345.00 379.50/382.50 412.50/415.50 449.50/452.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.28% 9.14% 9.04% 8.78% 8.65% 8.62% 1100 9.18% 9.05% 8.97% 8.74% 8.61% 8.58% 1200 9.20% 9.06% 8.96% 8.72% 8.58% 8.55% 1300 9.18% 9.05% 8.94% 8.70% 8.57% 8.52% 1400 9.18% 9.04% 8.94% 8.68% 8.55% 8.51% 1500 9.09% 8.95% 8.88% 8.66% 8.53% 8.50% 1600 9.11% 8.97% 8.87% 8.63% 8.49% 8.45% 1715 9.09% 8.96% 8.85% 8.62% 8.47% 8.44% (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 9.23% 9.10% 9.02% 8.79% 8.65% 8.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.40% 8.23% 8.11% 8.00% 7.87% 7.76% 1100 8.38% 8.20% 8.09% 7.98% 7.85% 7.75% 1200 8.35% 8.18% 8.08% 7.97% 7.85% 7.74% 1300 8.32% 8.15% 8.05% 7.95% 7.82% 7.72% 1400 8.31% 8.15% 8.04% 7.93% 7.81% 7.71% 1500 8.31% 8.13% 8.01% 7.91% 7.78% 7.68% 1600 8.27% 8.10% 7.98% 7.88% 7.76% 7.66% 1715 8.25% 8.08% 7.98% 7.88% 7.77% 7.67% (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 8.39% 8.23% 8.11% 8.00% 7.88% 7.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4600/61.4700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com