Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.90/06.60 04.50/04.80 01.40/01.80 08.73% 08.88% 08.29% (Oct 24) 1000 05.60/07.20 01.40/01.80 04.20/05.40 08.31% 08.31% 08.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/04.00 46.00/48.00 93.00/96.00 138.00/141.00 1100 02.50/03.50 46.50/48.00 93.50/95.00 139.00/141.00 1200 02.00/04.00 46.00/48.00 93.00/95.00 138.00/141.00 1300 02.00/04.00 46.00/48.00 93.00/95.00 138.00/141.00 1400 02.00/04.00 46.00/48.00 93.00/96.00 138.00/141.00 1500 02.00/04.00 46.00/48.00 93.00/96.00 138.00/141.00 1600 02.00/04.00 46.00/48.00 93.00/96.00 138.00/141.00 1715 02.50/03.50 46.00/48.00 93.00/95.00 138.00/141.00 (C1osing Oct 24) 1715 03.50/05.50 48.00/50.00 95.00/98.00 140.00/143.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 175.00/178.00 212.00/215.00 258.00/261.00 293.00/296.00 1100 175.50/177.50 212.50/214.50 258.00/261.00 293.50/296.50 1200 175.00/178.00 212.00/215.00 258.00/261.00 293.50/296.50 1300 175.00/178.00 212.00/215.00 258.00/261.00 293.50/296.50 1400 175.00/178.00 212.00/215.00 258.00/261.00 293.50/296.50 1500 175.00/178.00 212.00/215.00 258.00/261.00 293.50/296.50 1600 175.00/178.00 212.50/215.50 258.50/261.50 294.00/297.00 1715 175.00/178.00 212.50/215.50 258.50/261.50 294.00/297.00 (C1osing Oct 24) 1715 177.00/180.00 214.00/217.00 260.00/263.00 295.50/298.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 329.50/332.50 366.00/369.00 398.50/401.50 435.00/438.00 1100 330.50/333.50 367.50/370.50 400.00/403.00 436.50/439.50 1200 330.00/333.00 366.50/369.50 399.50/402.50 436.50/439.50 1300 330.00/333.00 367.00/370.00 400.00/403.00 437.00/440.00 1400 330.50/333.50 367.50/370.50 400.50/403.50 437.50/440.50 1500 330.50/333.50 367.50/370.50 400.50/403.50 437.50/440.50 1600 331.00/334.00 368.00/371.00 401.00/404.00 438.00/441.00 1715 331.00/334.00 368.00/371.00 401.00/404.00 438.00/441.00 (C1osing Oct 24) 1715 332.00/335.00 369.00/372.00 402.00/405.00 439.00/442.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.97% 8.88% 8.79% 8.56% 8.43% 8.39% 1100 9.02% 8.86% 8.82% 8.56% 8.42% 8.39% 1200 8.98% 8.84% 8.79% 8.56% 8.43% 8.40% 1300 8.98% 8.84% 8.79% 8.57% 8.43% 8.40% 1400 8.98% 8.89% 8.80% 8.57% 8.43% 8.40% 1500 8.99% 8.90% 8.81% 8.58% 8.44% 8.41% 1600 8.99% 8.89% 8.80% 8.58% 8.46% 8.42% 1715 9.00% 8.86% 8.81% 8.59% 8.47% 8.44% (C1osing Oct 24) 1715 9.09% 8.96% 8.85% 8.62% 8.47% 8.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.19% 8.03% 7.91% 7.81% 7.69% 7.59% 1100 8.20% 8.05% 7.95% 7.84% 7.72% 7.62% 1200 8.20% 8.04% 7.93% 7.83% 7.72% 7.62% 1300 8.21% 8.05% 7.94% 7.85% 7.73% 7.63% 1400 8.21% 8.06% 7.95% 7.86% 7.75% 7.64% 1500 8.22% 8.07% 7.96% 7.87% 7.75% 7.65% 1600 8.23% 8.08% 7.97% 7.87% 7.76% 7.65% 1715 8.24% 8.09% 7.98% 7.89% 7.77% 7.67% (C1osing Oct 24) 1715 8.25% 8.08% 7.98% 7.88% 7.77% 7.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4600/61.4700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com