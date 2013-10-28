Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.02/03.05 01.50/01.52 01.52/01.53 08.96% 08.91% 09.02% (Oct 25) 1000 05.90/06.60 04.50/04.80 01.40/01.80 08.73% 08.88% 08.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/02.50 44.50/46.50 91.50/94.50 136.50/139.50 1100 00.50/02.50 44.50/46.50 91.50/94.50 137.00/140.00 1200 00.50/02.50 44.50/46.50 91.50/94.50 137.50/140.50 1300 00.50/02.50 44.50/46.50 91.50/94.50 137.00/140.00 1400 01.25/02.25 45.00/47.00 91.50/94.50 137.00/140.00 1500 00.50/02.50 44.50/46.50 91.50/94.50 137.00/140.00 1600 00.50/02.50 44.50/46.50 91.50/94.50 137.00/140.00 1715 01.00/02.00 45.00/47.00 92.00/94.00 137.50/140.50 (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 02.50/03.50 46.00/48.00 93.00/95.00 138.00/141.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/177.00 211.50/214.50 257.50/260.50 293.00/296.00 1100 174.50/177.50 212.00/215.00 258.00/261.00 293.50/296.50 1200 175.00/178.00 213.00/216.00 259.50/262.50 295.00/298.00 1300 174.50/177.50 212.50/215.50 259.00/262.00 294.50/297.50 1400 175.00/178.00 212.50/215.50 259.00/263.00 294.00/298.00 1500 174.50/177.50 212.50/215.50 259.00/262.00 294.50/297.50 1600 174.50/177.50 212.50/215.50 259.00/262.00 294.50/297.50 1715 175.00/178.00 213.00/216.00 260.00/263.00 295.50/298.50 (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 175.00/178.00 212.50/215.50 258.50/261.50 294.00/297.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.00/333.00 367.00/370.00 400.00/403.00 437.00/440.00 1100 330.50/333.50 367.50/370.50 400.50/403.50 437.50/440.50 1200 332.00/335.00 369.50/372.50 402.50/405.50 439.50/442.50 1300 331.50/334.50 369.00/372.00 402.00/405.00 439.00/442.00 1400 332.00/335.50 370.00/373.50 402.00/406.00 439.00/443.00 1500 331.50/334.50 369.00/372.00 402.00/405.00 439.00/442.00 1600 331.50/334.50 369.00/372.00 402.00/405.00 439.00/442.00 1715 332.50/335.50 370.00/373.00 403.00/406.00 440.00/443.00 (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 331.00/334.00 368.00/371.00 401.00/404.00 438.00/441.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.00% 8.91% 8.81% 8.61% 8.49% 8.45% 1100 9.00% 8.90% 8.84% 8.63% 8.50% 8.46% 1200 9.00% 8.90% 8.87% 8.66% 8.54% 8.51% 1300 9.00% 8.90% 8.84% 8.63% 8.52% 8.49% 1400 9.09% 8.90% 8.83% 8.65% 8.52% 8.51% 1500 9.00% 8.91% 8.84% 8.64% 8.53% 8.50% 1600 9.00% 8.90% 8.84% 8.63% 8.52% 8.49% 1715 9.10% 8.90% 8.87% 8.65% 8.54% 8.52% (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 9.00% 8.86% 8.81% 8.59% 8.47% 8.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.25% 8.10% 7.99% 7.89% 7.77% 7.67% 1100 8.26% 8.11% 7.99% 7.90% 7.78% 7.67% 1200 8.30% 8.14% 8.04% 7.94% 7.81% 7.70% 1300 8.28% 8.13% 8.02% 7.93% 7.80% 7.69% 1400 8.28% 8.15% 8.05% 7.93% 7.81% 7.70% 1500 8.29% 8.14% 8.03% 7.93% 7.81% 7.70% 1600 8.29% 8.13% 8.03% 7.93% 7.80% 7.70% 1715 8.31% 8.15% 8.05% 7.95% 7.82% 7.71% (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 8.24% 8.09% 7.98% 7.89% 7.77% 7.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5200/61.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com