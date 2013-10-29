Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.40% 07.40% 07.40% (Oct 28) 1000 03.02/03.05 01.50/01.52 01.52/01.53 08.96% 08.91% 09.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 43.50/45.50 90.00/92.00 136.00/138.00 174.00/177.00 1100 42.50/44.50 89.00/91.00 134.50/136.50 171.50/174.50 1200 41.50/44.50 88.00/91.00 133.50/136.50 171.75/174.75 1300 42.00/44.00 88.50/90.50 134.00/136.00 171.50/173.50 1400 42.00/44.00 88.00/90.00 134.00/136.00 171.50/174.50 1500 42.50/44.50 88.50/90.50 134.00/136.00 171.25/173.25 1600 42.50/43.50 87.50/89.50 133.00/135.00 170.00/172.00 1715 42.00/44.00 87.50/89.50 133.00/135.00 170.00/173.00 (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 45.00/47.00 92.00/94.00 137.50/140.50 175.00/178.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.00/215.00 259.50/262.50 295.00/298.00 332.50/335.50 1100 209.00/212.00 256.00/259.00 291.50/294.50 328.50/331.50 1200 210.00/213.00 257.00/260.00 293.00/296.00 330.25/333.25 1300 209.50/212.50 256.00/259.00 291.50/294.50 329.00/332.00 1400 209.00/212.00 256.00/259.00 291.50/294.50 329.00/332.00 1500 209.00/211.00 255.00/258.00 291.00/294.00 328.50/331.50 1600 207.50/209.50 254.00/256.00 288.50/291.50 325.50/328.50 1715 207.50/210.50 253.50/256.50 289.00/292.00 326.00/329.00 (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 213.00/216.00 260.00/263.00 295.50/298.50 332.50/335.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 370.00/373.00 403.00/406.00 440.00/443.00 474.00/477.00 1100 366.00/369.00 399.00/402.00 436.00/439.00 470.00/473.00 1200 367.50/370.50 401.00/404.00 438.50/441.50 472.50/475.50 1300 366.50/369.50 399.50/402.50 437.00/440.00 471.00/474.00 1400 366.50/369.50 399.50/402.50 437.00/440.00 471.00/474.00 1500 366.00/369.00 399.00/402.00 436.50/439.50 470.00/473.00 1600 363.00/366.00 396.50/399.50 434.00/437.00 468.00/471.00 1715 363.00/366.00 396.00/399.00 433.50/436.50 467.50/470.50 (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 370.00/373.00 403.00/406.00 440.00/443.00 01.00/02.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.09% 8.83% 8.82% 8.66% 8.54% 8.54% 1100 8.91% 8.76% 8.74% 8.56% 8.44% 8.45% 1200 8.80% 8.71% 8.71% 8.57% 8.48% 8.47% 1300 8.80% 8.71% 8.71% 8.53% 8.46% 8.45% 1400 8.80% 8.66% 8.71% 8.56% 8.44% 8.45% 1500 8.91% 8.72% 8.72% 8.53% 8.43% 8.42% 1600 8.82% 8.63% 8.66% 8.48% 8.38% 8.38% 1715 8.83% 8.64% 8.67% 8.51% 8.41% 8.39% (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 9.10% 8.90% 8.87% 8.65% 8.54% 8.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.32% 8.17% 8.06% 7.96% 7.83% 7.71% 1100 8.24% 8.10% 7.99% 7.90% 7.78% 7.67% 1200 8.28% 8.13% 8.02% 7.93% 7.82% 7.71% 1300 8.24% 8.11% 8.00% 7.91% 7.79% 7.68% 1400 8.24% 8.11% 8.00% 7.91% 7.80% 7.69% 1500 8.23% 8.10% 8.00% 7.90% 7.79% 7.67% 1600 8.18% 8.04% 7.94% 7.87% 7.76% 7.65% 1715 8.20% 8.06% 7.95% 7.86% 7.75% 7.65% (C1osing Oct 28) 1715 8.31% 8.15% 8.05% 7.95% 7.82% 7.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3100/61.3200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com