Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.93% 05.93% 05.93% (Oct 29) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.40% 07.40% 07.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 40.50/42.50 86.50/88.50 132.50/134.50 170.00/173.00 1100 40.50/42.50 86.50/88.50 132.50/135.50 170.00/173.00 1200 40.50/42.50 86.00/88.00 131.50/133.50 168.75/170.75 1300 40.50/42.50 86.00/88.00 131.50/133.50 168.50/171.50 1400 40.00/42.00 85.50/88.00 131.00/134.00 168.00/171.00 1500 40.50/42.00 86.00/87.50 131.50/133.50 168.50/170.50 1600 40.00/42.00 85.50/88.50 131.00/134.00 168.00/171.00 1715 40.00/42.00 85.00/88.00 130.00/133.00 167.00/170.00 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 42.00/44.00 87.50/89.50 133.00/135.00 170.00/173.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.50/210.50 254.00/257.00 289.50/292.50 326.50/329.50 1100 207.50/210.50 254.00/257.00 289.50/292.50 327.00/330.00 1200 206.50/208.50 252.50/255.50 288.00/291.00 325.50/328.50 1300 206.00/209.00 252.00/255.00 287.50/290.50 325.00/328.00 1400 205.50/208.50 251.50/255.50 287.00/291.00 324.50/328.50 1500 206.00/209.00 252.00/255.00 287.50/290.50 325.00/328.00 1600 205.50/208.50 251.50/254.50 287.00/290.00 324.50/327.50 1715 204.50/207.50 250.50/253.50 286.00/289.00 323.50/326.50 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 207.50/210.50 253.50/256.50 289.00/292.00 326.00/329.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.00/367.00 397.50/400.50 435.00/438.00 469.00/472.00 1100 364.50/367.50 397.50/400.50 435.00/438.00 469.00/472.00 1200 363.00/366.00 396.00/399.00 433.50/436.50 467.50/470.50 1300 363.00/366.00 396.50/399.50 434.00/437.00 468.00/471.00 1400 362.00/366.00 395.00/399.00 432.50/436.50 466.50/470.50 1500 362.50/365.50 395.50/398.50 433.00/436.00 467.00/470.00 1600 362.00/365.00 395.50/398.50 433.00/436.00 467.00/470.00 1715 361.00/364.00 394.50/397.50 432.00/435.00 466.00/469.00 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 363.00/366.00 396.00/399.00 433.50/436.50 467.50/470.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.77% 8.66% 8.68% 8.54% 8.43% 8.41% 1100 8.78% 8.67% 8.72% 8.54% 8.44% 8.41% 1200 8.76% 8.61% 8.62% 8.46% 8.38% 8.36% 1300 8.77% 8.61% 8.62% 8.47% 8.38% 8.35% 1400 8.69% 8.60% 8.63% 8.46% 8.37% 8.36% 1500 8.72% 8.60% 8.63% 8.45% 8.38% 8.35% 1600 8.70% 8.64% 8.64% 8.47% 8.38% 8.36% 1715 8.70% 8.59% 8.59% 8.43% 8.35% 8.33% (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 8.83% 8.64% 8.67% 8.51% 8.41% 8.39% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.21% 8.07% 7.97% 7.87% 7.77% 7.66% 1100 8.21% 8.09% 7.99% 7.88% 7.78% 7.67% 1200 8.17% 8.05% 7.95% 7.85% 7.75% 7.64% 1300 8.16% 8.04% 7.95% 7.86% 7.76% 7.65% 1400 8.17% 8.05% 7.95% 7.85% 7.75% 7.64% 1500 8.16% 8.04% 7.95% 7.84% 7.75% 7.64% 1600 8.17% 8.05% 7.95% 7.86% 7.77% 7.66% 1715 8.15% 8.03% 7.94% 7.85% 7.76% 7.65% (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 8.20% 8.06% 7.95% 7.86% 7.75% 7.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.2350/61.2450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com