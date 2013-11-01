Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.50/08.50 01.30/01.70 05.20/06.80 07.74% 07.74% 07.74% (Oct 30) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.93% 05.93% 05.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/35.50 78.50/80.00 123.00/124.50 159.50/161.00 1100 33.25/36.25 77.50/80.50 121.50/124.50 158.50/161.50 1200 34.00/36.00 78.50/80.50 123.00/126.00 160.00/163.00 1300 34.00/35.50 78.50/80.50 123.00/125.00 160.00/162.00 1400 34.00/35.50 78.50/80.00 123.00/125.00 160.00/162.00 1500 33.50/36.50 77.50/80.50 121.50/124.50 159.00/162.00 1600 33.50/36.50 78.00/80.00 122.00/124.00 159.00/161.00 1715 34.00/36.00 78.00/80.00 122.00/124.00 158.50/160.50 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 40.00/42.00 85.00/88.00 130.00/133.00 167.00/170.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.00/197.50 242.00/243.50 277.00/278.50 314.00/315.50 1100 195.50/198.50 241.50/244.50 276.50/279.50 314.00/317.00 1200 197.50/200.50 243.50/246.50 279.00/282.00 316.50/319.50 1300 197.50/199.50 243.50/245.50 279.00/281.00 316.50/318.50 1400 197.50/199.50 243.50/246.50 279.00/282.00 316.50/319.50 1500 196.50/199.50 242.50/245.50 278.00/281.00 315.00/318.00 1600 196.00/198.00 242.00/244.00 277.50/279.50 315.00/317.00 1715 195.50/197.50 241.50/244.50 277.00/280.00 314.50/317.50 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 204.50/207.50 250.50/253.50 286.00/289.00 323.50/326.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 351.50/353.00 384.50/386.00 422.50/424.00 456.50/458.00 1100 351.50/354.50 384.50/387.50 422.00/425.00 456.00/459.00 1200 354.00/357.00 387.50/390.50 425.00/428.00 459.00/462.00 1300 354.00/356.00 387.00/389.00 425.00/427.00 459.00/461.00 1400 354.00/357.00 387.00/390.00 425.00/428.00 459.00/462.00 1500 352.00/355.00 385.50/388.50 423.00/426.00 457.50/460.50 1600 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 423.00/425.00 457.00/459.00 1715 352.00/355.00 385.00/388.00 423.00/426.00 457.00/460.00 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 361.00/364.00 394.50/397.50 432.00/435.00 466.00/469.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.55% 8.43% 8.43% 8.27% 8.19% 8.17% 1100 8.54% 8.40% 8.38% 8.26% 8.20% 8.18% 1200 8.59% 8.46% 8.47% 8.33% 8.27% 8.24% 1300 8.55% 8.45% 8.44% 8.31% 8.25% 8.22% 1400 8.55% 8.44% 8.45% 8.31% 8.27% 8.25% 1500 8.58% 8.40% 8.39% 8.29% 8.24% 8.21% 1600 8.57% 8.39% 8.37% 8.25% 8.19% 8.17% 1715 8.56% 8.38% 8.35% 8.21% 8.17% 8.16% (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 8.70% 8.59% 8.59% 8.43% 8.35% 8.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.00% 7.88% 7.81% 7.72% 7.63% 7.55% 1100 8.01% 7.90% 7.82% 7.73% 7.64% 7.55% 1200 8.07% 7.95% 7.87% 7.78% 7.68% 7.59% 1300 8.05% 7.94% 7.86% 7.77% 7.67% 7.58% 1400 8.07% 7.96% 7.88% 7.78% 7.69% 7.60% 1500 8.04% 7.92% 7.83% 7.75% 7.65% 7.57% 1600 8.01% 7.90% 7.82% 7.73% 7.63% 7.55% 1715 8.00% 7.89% 7.81% 7.72% 7.63% 7.55% (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 8.15% 8.03% 7.94% 7.85% 7.76% 7.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5000/61.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com