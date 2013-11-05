Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.00/08.50 05.60/06.40 01.40/01.60 08.26% 08.26% 08.26% (Oct 31) 1000 06.50/08.50 01.30/01.70 05.20/06.80 07.74% 07.74% 07.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.25/35.25 77.50/79.50 122.00/124.00 159.00/161.00 1100 33.00/35.00 77.50/79.50 122.00/124.00 159.00/161.00 1200 32.25/34.25 77.50/80.00 122.00/125.00 159.00/162.00 1300 32.25/35.25 79.00/81.00 123.00/125.00 159.50/161.50 1400 33.00/34.50 77.50/79.50 122.00/124.00 158.50/160.50 1500 32.50/35.50 77.00/80.00 121.00/124.00 158.25/161.25 1600 33.00/35.00 78.00/80.00 122.50/124.50 159.50/161.50 1715 33.50/35.50 78.50/80.50 122.50/124.50 159.00/161.00 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 34.00/36.00 78.00/80.00 122.00/124.00 158.50/160.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.50/198.50 242.50/244.50 278.00/280.00 315.50/317.50 1100 196.50/198.50 242.50/245.50 278.00/281.00 315.50/318.50 1200 196.50/199.50 242.50/245.50 278.00/281.00 315.50/318.50 1300 197.00/199.00 243.50/246.50 279.00/282.00 316.50/319.50 1400 195.50/197.50 242.00/245.00 277.50/280.50 315.00/318.00 1500 195.50/198.50 241.50/244.50 277.00/280.00 314.00/317.00 1600 196.50/198.50 242.00/244.00 277.50/279.50 315.00/317.00 1715 196.00/198.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 314.00/316.00 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 195.50/197.50 241.50/244.50 277.00/280.00 314.50/317.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 353.50/355.50 387.00/389.00 424.50/426.50 458.50/460.50 1100 353.00/356.00 386.50/389.50 424.50/427.50 458.50/461.50 1200 353.50/356.50 387.00/390.00 424.50/427.50 458.50/461.50 1300 354.00/357.00 387.50/390.50 425.50/428.50 459.50/462.50 1400 352.50/355.50 386.00/389.00 424.00/427.00 458.00/463.00 1500 351.00/354.00 384.50/387.50 422.00/425.00 456.00/459.00 1600 352.50/354.50 386.00/388.00 423.50/425.50 457.50/459.50 1715 351.50/353.50 385.00/387.00 423.00/425.00 457.00/459.00 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 352.00/355.00 385.00/388.00 423.00/426.00 457.00/460.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.42% 8.39% 8.26% 8.20% 8.16% 1100 8.61% 8.43% 8.40% 8.27% 8.22% 8.19% 1200 8.49% 8.45% 8.42% 8.28% 8.22% 8.18% 1300 8.62% 8.55% 8.45% 8.28% 8.23% 8.21% 1400 8.56% 8.42% 8.39% 8.23% 8.18% 8.17% 1500 8.61% 8.42% 8.37% 8.25% 8.19% 8.16% 1600 8.62% 8.48% 8.43% 8.28% 8.20% 8.15% 1715 8.74% 8.53% 8.44% 8.27% 8.19% 8.14% (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 8.56% 8.38% 8.35% 8.21% 8.17% 8.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.00% 7.89% 7.81% 7.72% 7.63% 7.53% 1100 8.02% 7.91% 7.82% 7.73% 7.64% 7.55% 1200 8.01% 7.90% 7.82% 7.73% 7.63% 7.54% 1300 8.03% 7.92% 7.83% 7.74% 7.65% 7.55% 1400 8.00% 7.89% 7.80% 7.71% 7.63% 7.55% 1500 7.99% 7.87% 7.78% 7.69% 7.60% 7.51% 1600 7.99% 7.88% 7.80% 7.70% 7.61% 7.52% 1715 7.97% 7.87% 7.79% 7.70% 7.62% 7.52% (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 8.00% 7.89% 7.81% 7.72% 7.63% 7.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7400/61.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com