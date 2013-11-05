Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.90% 05.90% 05.90% (Nov 1) 1000 07.00/08.50 05.60/06.40 01.40/01.60 08.26% 08.26% 08.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.50/33.50 76.50/78.50 121.00/123.00 158.00/160.00 1100 31.50/33.50 76.50/78.50 120.00/122.00 156.50/158.50 1200 31.50/33.50 76.25/78.25 120.00/122.00 156.50/158.50 1300 31.50/33.00 76.00/78.50 120.00/122.50 156.00/158.50 1400 31.50/33.50 76.50/78.50 120.50/122.50 157.50/159.50 1500 31.50/33.50 76.75/78.75 121.00/123.00 158.00/160.00 1600 31.75/32.75 76.50/78.00 120.50/122.50 157.00/159.00 1715 31.50/33.50 76.50/78.50 120.50/122.50 157.50/159.50 (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 33.50/35.50 78.50/80.50 122.50/124.50 159.00/161.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.00/197.00 240.00/242.00 275.50/277.50 313.00/315.00 1100 193.50/195.50 239.00/242.00 274.00/277.00 311.00/314.00 1200 193.50/195.50 239.00/242.00 274.50/277.50 311.50/314.50 1300 193.00/195.50 238.50/241.50 274.00/277.00 311.00/314.00 1400 194.50/196.50 240.00/242.00 275.50/277.50 312.50/314.50 1500 195.00/197.00 240.50/243.50 276.00/279.00 313.00/316.00 1600 194.00/197.00 239.50/242.50 275.00/278.00 312.50/315.50 1715 195.00/197.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 313.50/315.50 (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 196.00/198.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 314.00/316.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 350.50/352.50 384.00/386.00 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 1100 349.00/352.00 382.00/385.00 420.00/423.00 454.00/457.00 1200 349.00/352.00 382.00/385.00 420.00/423.00 454.00/457.00 1300 349.00/352.00 382.00/385.00 419.50/422.50 453.50/456.50 1400 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 421.00/423.00 455.00/457.00 1500 350.50/353.50 383.50/386.50 421.50/424.50 455.50/458.50 1600 350.00/353.00 383.50/386.50 421.00/424.00 455.00/458.00 1715 351.00/353.00 384.50/386.50 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 351.50/353.50 385.00/387.00 423.00/425.00 457.00/459.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.47% 8.42% 8.28% 8.20% 8.13% 1100 8.59% 8.45% 8.35% 8.20% 8.15% 8.11% 1200 8.58% 8.44% 8.36% 8.21% 8.16% 8.12% 1300 8.55% 8.45% 8.37% 8.20% 8.15% 8.11% 1400 8.60% 8.48% 8.40% 8.27% 8.20% 8.14% 1500 8.62% 8.51% 8.44% 8.29% 8.23% 8.18% 1600 8.57% 8.47% 8.41% 8.26% 8.21% 8.15% 1715 8.62% 8.49% 8.42% 8.29% 8.23% 8.19% (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 8.74% 8.53% 8.44% 8.27% 8.19% 8.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.96% 7.87% 7.78% 7.70% 7.61% 7.52% 1100 7.93% 7.83% 7.75% 7.66% 7.58% 7.49% 1200 7.95% 7.85% 7.76% 7.67% 7.59% 7.50% 1300 7.94% 7.84% 7.77% 7.67% 7.59% 7.50% 1400 7.97% 7.87% 7.78% 7.70% 7.61% 7.52% 1500 8.00% 7.90% 7.81% 7.71% 7.63% 7.54% 1600 7.98% 7.89% 7.80% 7.72% 7.63% 7.54% 1715 8.01% 7.90% 7.82% 7.73% 7.64% 7.55% (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 7.97% 7.87% 7.79% 7.70% 7.62% 7.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6250/61.6350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com