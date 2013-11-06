Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.55/02.85 01.33/01.35 01.35/01.40 07.52% 07.84% 07.96% (Nov 5) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.90% 05.90% 05.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/32.00 75.25/77.25 119.50/121.50 156.50/158.50 1100 29.50/31.50 75.00/77.00 119.00/121.00 157.00/159.00 1200 29.50/31.50 75.00/77.00 119.50/121.50 157.00/159.00 1300 30.00/32.00 76.00/78.00 120.50/122.50 158.00/160.00 1400 30.00/32.00 76.00/78.00 121.00/123.00 158.50/160.50 1500 30.00/32.00 76.00/78.00 121.00/123.00 158.50/160.50 1600 30.00/32.00 76.50/78.50 121.50/123.50 159.00/161.00 1715 30.50/32.50 77.50/79.50 123.00/125.00 161.00/163.00 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 31.50/33.50 76.50/78.50 120.50/122.50 157.50/159.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.00/196.00 239.50/241.50 275.00/277.00 312.50/314.50 1100 195.00/197.00 241.00/243.00 276.00/278.00 314.00/316.00 1200 195.00/197.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 314.00/316.00 1300 196.00/198.00 242.50/244.50 278.50/280.50 316.50/318.50 1400 196.50/198.50 243.50/245.50 279.50/281.50 317.50/319.50 1500 197.00/199.00 243.50/245.50 279.50/281.50 317.50/319.50 1600 197.50/199.50 244.00/246.00 280.00/282.00 318.00/320.00 1715 200.00/202.00 247.00/249.00 283.00/285.00 321.00/323.00 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 195.00/197.00 241.00/243.00 276.50/278.50 313.50/315.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 350.00/352.00 383.00/385.00 421.00/423.00 455.00/457.00 1100 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 423.00/425.00 457.00/459.00 1200 352.00/354.00 385.50/387.50 424.00/426.00 458.00/460.00 1300 354.50/356.50 388.50/390.50 426.50/428.50 461.50/463.50 1400 355.50/357.50 389.50/391.50 427.50/429.50 462.50/464.50 1500 355.50/357.50 389.50/391.50 427.50/429.50 462.50/464.50 1600 356.00/358.00 390.00/392.00 428.00/430.00 463.00/465.00 1715 359.00/361.00 393.00/395.00 431.00/433.00 466.00/468.00 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 351.00/353.00 384.50/386.50 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.48% 8.39% 8.26% 8.21% 8.15% 1100 8.51% 8.44% 8.38% 8.29% 8.25% 8.19% 1200 8.50% 8.45% 8.39% 8.29% 8.25% 8.19% 1300 8.60% 8.52% 8.43% 8.31% 8.27% 8.21% 1400 8.59% 8.53% 8.45% 8.33% 8.29% 8.24% 1500 8.58% 8.52% 8.45% 8.33% 8.29% 8.23% 1600 8.61% 8.57% 8.48% 8.35% 8.31% 8.25% 1715 8.72% 8.65% 8.56% 8.44% 8.39% 8.33% (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 8.62% 8.49% 8.42% 8.29% 8.23% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.98% 7.88% 7.79% 7.70% 7.61% 7.51% 1100 8.01% 7.91% 7.83% 7.73% 7.64% 7.54% 1200 8.01% 7.91% 7.83% 7.74% 7.65% 7.56% 1300 8.05% 7.94% 7.86% 7.77% 7.68% 7.59% 1400 8.07% 7.96% 7.87% 7.78% 7.69% 7.60% 1500 8.06% 7.96% 7.87% 7.78% 7.68% 7.59% 1600 8.07% 7.97% 7.88% 7.79% 7.69% 7.60% 1715 8.14% 8.02% 7.92% 7.83% 7.72% 7.63% (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 8.01% 7.90% 7.82% 7.73% 7.64% 7.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3900/62.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com