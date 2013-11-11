Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.40/06.40 05.40/06.40 N/A 07.86% 07.86% N/A (Nov 7) 1000 06.75/08.25 01.25/01.75 05.50/06.50 07.87% 07.29% 08.01% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/26.25 73.50/74.50 120.50/122.50 160.00/162.00 1100 25.00/27.00 73.00/75.00 120.00/122.00 159.50/161.50 1200 24.75/26.75 73.25/75.25 120.00/122.00 159.50/161.50 1300 25.00/27.00 73.00/75.00 120.00/122.00 159.50/161.50 1400 24.50/26.50 72.50/74.50 119.50/121.50 159.00/161.00 1500 25.00/27.00 73.00/75.00 120.00/122.00 159.50/161.50 1600 24.50/26.50 72.50/74.50 119.50/121.50 159.25/161.25 1715 25.00/27.00 73.00/75.00 120.00/122.00 159.50/161.50 (C1osing Nov 7) 1715 25.25/26.25 72.50/74.50 119.50/121.50 159.00/161.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 248.00/250.00 285.50/287.50 324.50/326.50 1100 199.50/201.50 248.00/250.00 285.50/287.50 324.50/326.50 1200 200.00/202.00 248.00/250.00 285.50/287.50 324.50/326.50 1300 200.00/202.00 248.00/250.00 285.00/287.00 324.00/326.00 1400 199.50/201.50 247.50/249.50 285.00/287.00 324.00/326.00 1500 199.50/201.50 247.50/249.50 284.50/286.50 323.50/325.50 1600 199.00/201.00 247.00/249.00 284.00/286.00 323.00/325.00 1715 200.00/202.00 248.00/250.00 285.00/287.00 324.00/326.00 (C1osing Nov 7) 1715 198.50/200.50 246.00/248.00 283.00/285.00 321.50/323.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 364.00/366.00 399.00/401.00 438.00/440.00 474.00/476.00 1100 363.50/365.50 398.00/400.00 437.50/439.50 473.50/475.50 1200 363.50/365.50 398.00/400.00 438.00/440.00 474.00/476.00 1300 363.00/365.00 398.00/400.00 437.50/439.50 473.50/475.50 1400 363.00/365.00 398.00/400.00 437.00/439.00 473.00/475.00 1500 362.50/364.50 397.50/399.50 437.00/439.00 473.00/475.00 1600 362.00/364.00 397.00/399.00 436.00/438.00 471.50/473.50 1715 363.00/365.00 398.00/400.00 437.00/439.00 473.00/475.00 (C1osing Nov 7) 1715 360.50/362.50 395.50/397.50 434.50/436.50 470.50/472.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.81% 8.82% 8.76% 8.64% 8.59% 8.49% 1100 8.84% 8.81% 8.73% 8.62% 8.59% 8.50% 1200 8.82% 8.81% 8.73% 8.63% 8.59% 8.49% 1300 8.83% 8.80% 8.73% 8.63% 8.59% 8.49% 1400 8.74% 8.76% 8.70% 8.61% 8.57% 8.48% 1500 8.84% 8.81% 8.74% 8.63% 8.58% 8.48% 1600 8.74% 8.76% 8.71% 8.61% 8.56% 8.46% 1715 8.86% 8.83% 8.76% 8.66% 8.62% 8.51% (C1osing Nov 7) 1715 8.80% 8.79% 8.74% 8.62% 8.56% 8.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.32% 8.19% 8.10% 8.00% 7.89% 7.79% 1100 8.32% 8.19% 8.09% 7.99% 7.89% 7.79% 1200 8.32% 8.19% 8.09% 7.99% 7.89% 7.79% 1300 8.31% 8.18% 8.09% 7.99% 7.88% 7.79% 1400 8.31% 8.18% 8.09% 7.98% 7.87% 7.78% 1500 8.30% 8.17% 8.08% 7.98% 7.88% 7.78% 1600 8.28% 8.16% 8.07% 7.97% 7.86% 7.76% 1715 8.33% 8.20% 8.11% 8.01% 7.90% 7.80% (C1osing Nov 7) 1715 8.28% 8.15% 8.07% 7.97% 7.86% 7.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.4750/62.4850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com