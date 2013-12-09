Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.98% 05.98% 05.98% (Dec 6) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.66% 06.91% 05.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.50 73.50/75.50 114.50/116.50 156.50/158.50 1100 28.25/29.25 74.50/75.50 115.50/117.50 158.00/160.00 1200 28.00/30.00 74.00/76.00 115.50/117.50 158.00/160.00 1300 28.00/30.00 74.00/76.00 115.50/117.50 158.00/160.00 1400 28.00/30.00 74.50/76.50 116.00/118.00 158.00/160.00 1500 28.00/29.50 74.75/76.25 115.50/117.50 158.00/160.00 1600 29.00/31.00 75.50/77.50 116.50/118.50 159.00/161.00 1715 28.50/29.50 75.50/77.50 117.00/119.00 159.50/161.50 (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 30.00/31.00 76.25/78.25 117.50/119.50 159.50/161.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 283.50/285.50 324.00/326.00 1100 208.00/210.00 245.50/247.50 285.00/287.00 325.50/327.50 1200 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 286.00/288.00 326.50/328.50 1300 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 326.00/328.00 1400 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 326.00/328.00 1500 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 285.00/287.00 325.50/327.50 1600 209.00/211.00 247.00/249.00 286.50/288.50 327.00/329.00 1715 210.50/212.50 249.00/251.00 289.00/291.00 330.00/332.00 (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 209.50/211.50 248.00/250.00 288.00/290.00 329.00/331.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 362.50/364.50 404.50/406.50 444.50/446.50 479.00/481.00 1100 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 480.50/482.50 1200 365.00/367.00 407.50/409.50 447.50/449.50 482.50/484.50 1300 364.50/366.50 407.00/409.00 447.00/449.00 482.00/484.00 1400 364.50/366.50 407.00/409.00 447.00/449.00 482.00/484.00 1500 364.00/366.00 406.50/408.50 446.50/448.50 481.50/483.50 1600 365.50/367.50 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 483.00/485.00 1715 368.50/370.50 411.00/413.00 451.00/453.00 486.00/488.00 (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 367.50/369.50 410.00/412.00 450.00/452.00 485.00/487.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.66% 8.74% 8.77% 8.82% 8.74% 8.55% 1100 8.71% 8.79% 8.83% 8.89% 8.80% 8.59% 1200 8.73% 8.78% 8.83% 8.89% 8.82% 8.61% 1300 8.74% 8.79% 8.83% 8.89% 8.80% 8.60% 1400 8.77% 8.84% 8.85% 8.89% 8.80% 8.60% 1500 8.75% 8.83% 8.84% 8.91% 8.83% 8.61% 1600 8.97% 8.93% 8.91% 8.95% 8.86% 8.65% 1715 8.85% 8.94% 8.94% 8.99% 8.91% 8.71% (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 8.74% 8.82% 8.82% 8.85% 8.77% 8.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.37% 8.32% 8.25% 8.19% 8.11% 1100 8.46% 8.39% 8.34% 8.26% 8.20% 8.12% 1200 8.48% 8.41% 8.36% 8.29% 8.23% 8.16% 1300 8.47% 8.40% 8.36% 8.28% 8.23% 8.16% 1400 8.47% 8.40% 8.35% 8.28% 8.22% 8.16% 1500 8.46% 8.40% 8.35% 8.28% 8.22% 8.15% 1600 8.51% 8.44% 8.39% 8.32% 8.26% 8.19% 1715 8.58% 8.50% 8.44% 8.36% 8.30% 8.22% (C1osing Dec 6) 1715 8.47% 8.41% 8.36% 8.29% 8.22% 8.14% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1300/61.1400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com