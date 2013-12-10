Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.96% 05.96% 05.96% (Dec 9) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.98% 05.98% 05.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/28.50 74.50/76.00 117.00/118.50 160.00/162.00 1100 27.00/28.50 74.75/76.75 117.00/119.00 160.50/162.50 1200 27.00/29.00 75.00/77.00 117.00/119.00 160.00/162.00 1300 27.50/29.50 75.00/77.00 117.00/119.00 160.50/162.50 1400 27.50/29.50 75.50/77.50 117.50/119.50 161.00/163.00 1500 27.75/28.75 75.75/77.25 118.00/119.50 161.00/163.00 1600 27.00/29.00 75.00/77.00 117.50/119.50 161.00/163.00 1715 27.00/29.00 75.00/77.00 117.50/119.50 161.00/163.00 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 28.50/29.50 75.50/77.50 117.00/119.00 159.50/161.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.00/213.00 249.50/251.50 289.50/291.50 330.50/332.50 1100 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 290.50/292.50 331.50/333.50 1200 211.00/213.00 249.50/251.50 289.50/291.50 331.00/333.00 1300 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 290.00/292.00 331.50/333.50 1400 212.50/214.50 251.00/253.00 291.00/293.00 332.50/334.50 1500 212.50/214.50 251.00/253.00 291.00/293.00 332.00/334.00 1600 212.50/214.50 251.00/253.00 291.00/293.00 332.00/334.00 1715 212.50/214.50 251.00/253.00 291.00/293.00 332.00/334.00 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 210.50/212.50 249.00/251.00 289.00/291.00 330.00/332.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 369.00/371.00 411.50/413.50 452.00/454.00 487.00/489.00 1100 370.00/372.00 413.00/415.00 453.50/455.50 488.50/490.50 1200 370.00/372.00 413.00/415.00 453.50/455.50 488.50/490.50 1300 370.00/372.00 413.00/415.00 453.50/455.50 488.50/490.50 1400 371.50/373.50 414.50/416.50 455.00/457.00 490.00/492.00 1500 371.00/373.00 414.00/416.00 454.50/456.50 489.50/491.50 1600 370.50/372.50 413.50/415.50 454.00/456.00 489.00/491.00 1715 371.00/373.00 414.00/416.00 454.50/456.50 489.50/491.50 (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 368.50/370.50 411.00/413.00 451.00/453.00 486.00/488.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.91% 8.99% 9.03% 9.08% 8.98% 8.76% 1100 8.91% 9.02% 9.04% 9.09% 8.99% 8.77% 1200 8.97% 9.04% 9.04% 9.08% 8.98% 8.76% 1300 9.01% 9.03% 9.04% 9.10% 8.99% 8.76% 1400 9.06% 9.09% 9.08% 9.14% 9.04% 8.80% 1500 9.04% 9.11% 9.10% 9.15% 9.05% 8.81% 1600 8.98% 9.07% 9.10% 9.15% 9.05% 8.82% 1715 8.99% 9.09% 9.11% 9.17% 9.06% 8.83% (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 8.85% 8.94% 8.94% 8.99% 8.91% 8.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.61% 8.54% 8.47% 8.39% 8.33% 8.25% 1100 8.63% 8.56% 8.49% 8.42% 8.35% 8.27% 1200 8.62% 8.56% 8.50% 8.42% 8.36% 8.27% 1300 8.62% 8.56% 8.49% 8.42% 8.35% 8.27% 1400 8.66% 8.59% 8.53% 8.45% 8.38% 8.30% 1500 8.66% 8.59% 8.53% 8.45% 8.38% 8.30% 1600 8.67% 8.59% 8.52% 8.45% 8.38% 8.29% 1715 8.68% 8.60% 8.54% 8.47% 8.40% 8.31% (C1osing Dec 9) 1715 8.58% 8.50% 8.44% 8.36% 8.30% 8.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.0400/61.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.comc