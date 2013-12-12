Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% (Dec 10) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.96% 05.96% 05.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.00/27.50 73.50/75.50 116.00/118.00 159.00/161.00 1100 25.50/26.50 73.50/75.50 115.50/117.50 158.50/160.50 1200 25.50/27.50 73.50/75.50 116.00/118.00 160.00/162.00 1300 25.50/27.50 73.50/75.50 115.50/117.50 159.00/161.00 1400 26.00/27.00 73.50/75.50 116.00/118.00 159.50/161.50 1500 25.50/27.50 73.50/75.50 116.00/118.00 159.50/161.50 1600 25.50/27.50 73.50/75.50 116.00/118.00 159.50/161.50 1715 25.50/27.50 73.50/75.50 115.50/117.50 159.00/161.00 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 27.00/29.00 75.00/77.00 117.50/119.50 161.00/163.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.50/212.50 249.00/251.00 289.00/291.00 330.00/332.00 1100 209.50/211.50 248.00/250.00 288.00/290.00 329.00/331.00 1200 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 290.50/292.50 332.00/334.00 1300 210.50/212.50 249.50/251.50 290.00/292.00 331.50/333.50 1400 211.00/213.00 249.50/251.50 290.00/292.00 331.50/333.50 1500 211.00/213.00 250.00/252.00 290.50/292.50 332.00/334.00 1600 211.00/213.00 250.00/252.00 290.50/292.50 332.00/334.00 1715 210.50/212.50 249.50/251.50 290.00/292.00 331.00/333.00 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 212.50/214.50 251.00/253.00 291.00/293.00 332.00/334.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 369.00/371.00 412.00/414.00 452.50/454.50 487.50/489.50 1100 367.50/369.50 410.50/412.50 451.00/453.00 486.00/488.00 1200 371.00/373.00 414.00/416.00 454.50/456.50 490.00/492.00 1300 370.50/372.50 413.50/415.50 454.00/456.00 489.00/491.00 1400 370.50/372.50 413.50/415.50 454.00/456.00 489.50/491.50 1500 371.00/373.00 414.00/416.00 454.50/456.50 490.00/492.00 1600 371.00/373.00 414.00/416.00 454.50/456.50 490.00/492.00 1715 370.00/372.00 413.00/415.00 453.50/455.50 489.00/491.00 (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 371.00/373.00 414.00/416.00 454.50/456.50 489.50/491.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.98% 9.04% 9.05% 9.10% 8.99% 8.76% 1100 8.90% 9.03% 9.03% 9.07% 8.96% 8.74% 1200 8.95% 9.04% 9.08% 9.15% 9.03% 8.80% 1300 8.95% 9.02% 9.04% 9.10% 9.00% 8.79% 1400 8.95% 9.05% 9.08% 9.13% 9.02% 8.79% 1500 8.96% 9.05% 9.08% 9.13% 9.03% 8.81% 1600 8.96% 9.05% 9.08% 9.13% 9.03% 8.81% 1715 8.96% 9.03% 9.05% 9.11% 9.01% 8.80% (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 8.99% 9.09% 9.11% 9.17% 9.06% 8.83% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.62% 8.55% 8.48% 8.41% 8.34% 8.25% 1100 8.60% 8.53% 8.46% 8.39% 8.33% 8.24% 1200 8.67% 8.60% 8.52% 8.45% 8.38% 8.29% 1300 8.65% 8.58% 8.51% 8.44% 8.37% 8.28% 1400 8.66% 8.59% 8.52% 8.45% 8.38% 8.29% 1500 8.67% 8.60% 8.53% 8.46% 8.39% 8.30% 1600 8.67% 8.60% 8.53% 8.46% 8.39% 8.30% 1715 8.66% 8.59% 8.52% 8.45% 8.38% 8.29% (C1osing Dec 10) 1715 8.68% 8.60% 8.54% 8.47% 8.40% 8.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.2450/61.2550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.comc