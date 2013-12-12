Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.50 01.20/01.50 04.00/05.00 07.77% 07.10% 07.89% (Dec 11) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.00 69.50/71.50 112.00/114.00 155.50/157.50 1100 21.75/22.75 69.75/71.25 112.00/114.00 155.50/157.50 1200 20.50/22.50 68.00/70.00 110.00/112.00 153.50/155.50 1300 21.00/22.50 68.50/70.50 111.00/113.00 155.00/157.00 1400 21.25/22.25 69.00/71.00 111.00/113.00 154.50/156.50 1500 21.50/23.50 69.00/71.00 111.00/113.00 155.00/157.00 1600 21.00/23.00 68.50/70.50 111.00/113.00 155.00/157.00 1715 21.00/23.00 68.50/70.50 110.50/112.50 154.50/156.50 (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 25.50/27.50 73.50/75.50 115.50/117.50 159.00/161.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.00/209.00 246.00/248.00 286.00/288.00 327.00/329.00 1100 207.00/209.00 246.00/248.00 286.00/288.00 327.00/329.00 1200 204.50/206.50 243.50/245.50 283.50/285.50 324.50/326.50 1300 206.50/208.50 245.50/247.50 285.50/287.50 327.00/329.00 1400 206.00/208.00 245.00/247.00 285.00/287.00 326.00/328.00 1500 206.50/208.50 245.50/247.50 285.50/287.50 326.50/328.50 1600 206.50/208.50 245.50/247.50 285.50/287.50 326.50/328.50 1715 206.00/208.00 245.00/247.00 285.50/287.50 326.50/328.50 (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 210.50/212.50 249.50/251.50 290.00/292.00 331.00/333.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 366.00/368.00 409.00/411.00 449.50/451.50 485.00/487.00 1100 366.00/368.00 409.00/411.00 449.50/451.50 485.00/487.00 1200 363.50/365.50 406.50/408.50 447.00/449.00 482.00/484.00 1300 366.00/368.00 409.00/411.00 449.50/451.50 485.00/487.00 1400 365.00/367.00 408.00/410.00 448.50/450.50 484.00/486.00 1500 365.50/367.50 408.50/410.50 449.00/451.00 484.50/486.50 1600 365.50/367.50 408.50/410.50 449.00/451.00 484.50/486.50 1715 365.50/367.50 408.50/410.50 449.00/451.00 484.50/486.50 (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 370.00/372.00 413.00/415.00 453.50/455.50 489.00/491.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.00% 9.05% 9.07% 9.11% 8.97% 8.75% 1100 9.01% 9.05% 9.07% 9.11% 8.97% 8.75% 1200 8.79% 8.88% 8.95% 9.00% 8.88% 8.67% 1300 8.87% 8.97% 9.04% 9.10% 8.97% 8.75% 1400 8.92% 8.99% 9.02% 9.07% 8.95% 8.73% 1500 8.99% 8.98% 9.03% 9.09% 8.96% 8.74% 1600 8.87% 8.95% 9.02% 9.07% 8.94% 8.72% 1715 8.86% 8.90% 8.97% 9.04% 8.91% 8.70% (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 8.96% 9.03% 9.05% 9.11% 9.01% 8.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.60% 8.53% 8.46% 8.39% 8.32% 8.24% 1100 8.61% 8.53% 8.47% 8.39% 8.32% 8.24% 1200 8.54% 8.48% 8.41% 8.35% 8.27% 8.19% 1300 8.61% 8.55% 8.48% 8.40% 8.33% 8.25% 1400 8.59% 8.52% 8.46% 8.39% 8.31% 8.23% 1500 8.60% 8.53% 8.46% 8.39% 8.32% 8.24% 1600 8.58% 8.51% 8.44% 8.37% 8.30% 8.22% 1715 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.36% 8.29% 8.21% (C1osing Dec 11) 1715 8.66% 8.59% 8.52% 8.45% 8.38% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8100/61.8200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com