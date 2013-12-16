Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/06.25 04.00/04.50 01.25/01.75 07.72% 07.84% 07.35% (Dec 12) 1000 05.25/06.50 01.20/01.50 04.00/05.00 07.77% 07.10% 07.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.50 67.50/69.50 110.00/112.00 154.00/156.00 1100 20.50/21.50 68.50/69.50 111.00/112.00 155.00/156.00 1200 20.50/21.50 68.50/69.50 111.50/112.50 155.50/156.50 1300 20.00/22.00 68.00/70.00 110.50/112.50 155.00/157.00 1400 20.50/21.25 68.50/69.50 111.00/112.50 155.00/156.50 1500 20.00/22.00 68.00/70.00 110.50/112.50 154.50/156.50 1600 20.50/21.50 68.50/70.00 111.00/113.00 155.00/157.00 1715 20.00/22.00 67.50/69.50 110.00/112.00 154.00/156.00 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 21.00/23.00 68.50/70.50 110.50/112.50 154.50/156.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.00/208.00 245.50/247.50 286.50/288.50 328.50/330.50 1100 206.50/208.50 246.00/248.00 287.00/289.00 329.00/331.00 1200 207.50/209.50 247.50/249.50 288.50/290.50 330.50/332.50 1300 207.50/209.50 247.50/249.50 288.50/290.50 330.50/332.50 1400 207.00/209.00 247.50/249.00 287.50/289.50 329.50/331.50 1500 206.50/208.50 246.50/248.50 287.50/289.50 329.50/331.50 1600 207.00/209.00 246.50/248.50 287.50/289.50 329.50/331.50 1715 206.00/208.00 246.00/248.00 287.00/289.00 329.00/331.00 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 206.00/208.00 245.00/247.00 285.50/287.50 326.50/328.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 368.00/370.00 411.50/413.50 452.50/454.50 488.50/490.50 1100 368.50/370.50 412.50/414.50 453.50/455.50 489.50/491.50 1200 370.00/372.00 414.00/416.00 455.00/457.00 491.00/493.00 1300 370.50/372.50 414.50/416.50 455.50/457.50 491.50/493.50 1400 369.50/371.50 413.00/415.00 454.00/456.00 490.00/492.00 1500 369.00/371.00 413.00/415.00 454.00/456.00 489.50/491.50 1600 369.50/371.50 413.50/415.50 454.50/456.50 490.50/492.50 1715 368.50/370.50 412.00/414.00 453.00/455.00 489.00/491.00 (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 365.50/367.50 408.50/410.50 449.00/451.00 484.50/486.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.88% 8.94% 9.00% 9.07% 8.92% 8.73% 1100 8.96% 8.98% 9.02% 9.07% 8.92% 8.74% 1200 8.97% 9.01% 9.06% 9.12% 8.98% 8.79% 1300 8.97% 8.98% 9.04% 9.12% 8.98% 8.79% 1400 8.97% 9.01% 9.05% 9.11% 8.97% 8.78% 1500 8.97% 8.98% 9.02% 9.08% 8.94% 8.76% 1600 8.98% 9.00% 9.04% 9.09% 8.93% 8.74% 1715 8.92% 8.94% 8.99% 9.06% 8.92% 8.74% (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 8.86% 8.90% 8.97% 9.04% 8.91% 8.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.61% 8.55% 8.49% 8.41% 8.34% 8.26% 1100 8.61% 8.55% 8.49% 8.42% 8.35% 8.26% 1200 8.66% 8.59% 8.53% 8.46% 8.38% 8.29% 1300 8.66% 8.60% 8.53% 8.46% 8.39% 8.30% 1400 8.64% 8.59% 8.52% 8.44% 8.37% 8.28% 1500 8.63% 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.36% 8.26% 1600 8.62% 8.56% 8.50% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% 1715 8.62% 8.56% 8.49% 8.42% 8.34% 8.26% (C1osing Dec 12) 1715 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.36% 8.29% 8.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1250/62.1350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com