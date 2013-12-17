Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.07% 07.07% 07.07% (Dec 16) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.04% 07.04% 07.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/19.00 64.50/66.50 107.00/109.00 151.50/153.50 1100 17.00/19.00 64.75/66.75 107.50/109.50 152.00/154.00 1200 17.00/19.00 65.00/67.00 107.50/109.50 152.00/154.00 1300 17.00/19.00 64.50/66.50 107.00/109.00 151.50/153.50 1400 17.50/19.50 65.00/67.00 107.50/109.50 152.50/154.50 1500 17.50/19.50 65.00/67.00 108.00/110.00 152.50/154.50 1600 17.50/19.50 65.00/67.00 108.00/110.00 152.50/154.50 1715 17.50/19.00 65.00/67.00 108.00/110.00 153.00/155.00 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 18.50/20.50 66.50/68.50 109.00/111.00 153.50/155.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.50/205.50 243.50/245.50 285.00/287.00 327.50/329.50 1100 204.00/206.00 244.50/246.50 285.50/287.50 328.00/330.00 1200 204.00/206.00 244.50/246.50 286.00/288.00 328.00/330.00 1300 203.50/205.50 243.50/245.50 285.00/287.00 327.00/329.00 1400 204.00/206.00 244.00/246.00 285.00/287.00 327.00/329.00 1500 204.00/206.00 244.50/246.50 286.00/288.00 328.00/330.00 1600 204.00/206.00 244.50/246.50 286.00/288.00 328.50/330.50 1715 204.50/206.50 245.00/247.00 286.50/288.50 329.00/331.00 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 205.00/207.00 245.50/247.50 287.00/289.00 329.00/331.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 367.00/369.00 411.00/413.00 452.50/454.50 488.50/490.50 1100 367.50/369.50 411.50/413.50 453.00/455.00 489.00/491.00 1200 368.00/370.00 412.00/414.00 453.00/455.00 489.00/491.00 1300 367.00/369.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 488.00/490.00 1400 367.00/369.00 411.00/413.00 452.00/454.00 488.00/490.00 1500 368.00/370.00 412.00/414.00 453.00/455.00 489.00/491.00 1600 368.50/370.50 412.50/414.50 454.00/456.00 490.00/492.00 1715 369.00/371.00 413.00/415.00 454.50/456.50 490.50/492.50 (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 369.00/371.00 413.00/415.00 454.00/456.00 490.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.95% 8.96% 9.04% 9.11% 8.96% 8.78% 1100 8.99% 9.01% 9.08% 9.14% 9.00% 8.81% 1200 9.02% 9.01% 9.08% 9.14% 9.00% 8.81% 1300 8.96% 8.96% 9.05% 9.11% 8.97% 8.78% 1400 9.05% 9.02% 9.11% 9.15% 8.99% 8.79% 1500 9.06% 9.05% 9.12% 9.16% 9.01% 8.82% 1600 9.05% 9.05% 9.11% 9.15% 9.00% 8.81% 1715 9.02% 9.04% 9.13% 9.16% 9.01% 8.82% (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 9.05% 9.04% 9.11% 9.15% 9.01% 8.83% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.66% 8.61% 8.54% 8.47% 8.40% 8.31% 1100 8.68% 8.63% 8.56% 8.49% 8.42% 8.33% 1200 8.69% 8.64% 8.57% 8.49% 8.41% 8.33% 1300 8.66% 8.61% 8.54% 8.47% 8.40% 8.31% 1400 8.66% 8.62% 8.55% 8.47% 8.40% 8.32% 1500 8.69% 8.64% 8.57% 8.50% 8.42% 8.34% 1600 8.70% 8.65% 8.58% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 1715 8.70% 8.65% 8.58% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% (C1osing Dec 16) 1715 8.71% 8.65% 8.59% 8.51% 8.44% 8.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0100/62.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com