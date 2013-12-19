Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.20/06.80 01.30/01.80 03.90/05.00 07.60% 07.60% 07.60% (Dec 18) 1000 02.60/03.60 01.30/01.80 01.30/01.80 07.67% 07.67% 07.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.50 59.50/61.50 102.00/104.00 146.00/148.00 1100 11.50/13.50 59.50/61.50 102.00/104.00 146.50/148.50 1200 11.00/13.00 59.00/61.00 101.50/103.50 145.50/147.50 1300 11.00/13.00 59.50/61.00 101.50/103.50 145.50/147.50 1400 12.00/13.00 59.50/61.00 102.00/103.50 146.00/148.00 1500 11.50/13.50 59.50/61.50 102.00/104.00 146.50/148.50 1600 11.50/13.00 59.50/61.50 102.00/104.00 146.00/148.00 1715 11.50/13.50 59.00/61.00 101.50/103.50 145.50/147.50 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 16.00/18.00 64.00/66.00 106.50/108.50 151.00/153.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 197.50/199.50 237.50/239.50 278.00/280.00 319.50/321.50 1100 198.00/200.00 238.00/240.00 278.50/280.50 320.00/322.00 1200 196.50/198.50 236.50/238.50 277.00/279.00 318.00/320.00 1300 196.50/198.50 236.50/238.50 277.00/279.00 318.50/320.50 1400 197.00/199.00 237.00/239.00 277.50/279.50 318.50/320.50 1500 198.00/200.00 238.00/240.00 278.50/280.50 319.50/321.50 1600 197.00/199.00 236.50/238.50 277.00/279.00 318.00/320.00 1715 196.50/198.50 235.00/237.00 275.00/277.00 315.50/317.50 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 202.50/204.50 243.00/245.00 284.00/286.00 325.50/327.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 359.50/361.50 403.50/405.50 444.50/446.50 480.50/482.50 1100 360.00/362.00 404.00/406.00 445.00/447.00 481.00/483.00 1200 357.50/359.50 401.50/403.50 442.50/444.50 478.50/480.50 1300 357.50/359.50 401.50/403.50 442.50/444.50 478.50/480.50 1400 358.00/360.00 402.00/404.00 443.00/445.00 479.00/481.00 1500 359.00/361.00 403.00/405.00 444.00/446.00 480.00/482.00 1600 357.00/359.00 401.00/403.00 442.00/444.00 478.00/480.00 1715 354.00/356.00 398.00/400.00 439.00/441.00 474.50/476.50 (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 365.00/367.00 409.50/411.50 450.50/452.50 486.50/488.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.07% 8.99% 9.04% 9.06% 8.87% 8.67% 1100 9.07% 8.99% 9.06% 9.08% 8.89% 8.68% 1200 8.98% 8.95% 9.01% 9.02% 8.84% 8.64% 1300 9.04% 8.98% 9.03% 9.05% 8.86% 8.66% 1400 9.07% 9.00% 9.07% 9.07% 8.88% 8.68% 1500 9.10% 9.02% 9.10% 9.12% 8.92% 8.71% 1600 9.10% 9.03% 9.08% 9.08% 8.88% 8.67% 1715 9.05% 8.99% 9.05% 9.06% 8.83% 8.62% (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 9.10% 9.04% 9.10% 9.13% 8.97% 8.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.54% 8.50% 8.43% 8.36% 8.29% 8.21% 1100 8.55% 8.51% 8.44% 8.36% 8.29% 8.22% 1200 8.51% 8.46% 8.39% 8.32% 8.26% 8.18% 1300 8.54% 8.48% 8.41% 8.34% 8.28% 8.20% 1400 8.55% 8.49% 8.43% 8.35% 8.29% 8.21% 1500 8.57% 8.52% 8.45% 8.37% 8.31% 8.23% 1600 8.54% 8.48% 8.41% 8.34% 8.28% 8.21% 1715 8.48% 8.41% 8.35% 8.29% 8.22% 8.15% (C1osing Dec 18) 1715 8.64% 8.58% 8.51% 8.45% 8.37% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1400/62.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com