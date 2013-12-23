Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.90/06.40 04.45/04.65 01.45/01.70 08.64% 08.69% 08.50% (Dec 19) 1000 05.20/06.80 01.30/01.80 03.90/05.00 07.60% 07.60% 07.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/12.00 57.00/59.00 99.50/101.50 143.00/145.00 1100 09.50/11.50 57.00/59.00 99.00/101.00 142.00/144.00 1200 09.50/11.50 57.00/59.00 99.00/101.00 142.00/144.00 1300 09.50/11.50 56.50/58.50 98.50/100.50 141.50/143.50 1400 10.00/11.50 57.75/58.25 99.50/100.00 141.50/143.00 1500 10.00/11.50 57.00/59.00 98.50/100.50 141.00/143.00 1600 10.00/12.00 57.00/59.00 98.50/100.50 141.00/143.00 1715 09.50/11.50 57.50/59.50 99.00/101.00 141.50/143.50 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 11.50/13.50 59.00/61.00 101.50/103.50 145.50/147.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.50/195.50 231.50/233.50 271.00/273.00 311.50/313.50 1100 192.00/194.00 230.50/232.50 270.00/272.00 310.50/312.50 1200 192.00/194.00 230.50/232.50 270.00/272.00 310.50/312.50 1300 191.00/193.00 229.00/231.00 268.50/270.50 308.50/310.50 1400 191.00/193.00 229.50/231.50 269.00/271.00 309.00/311.00 1500 190.50/192.50 228.50/230.50 268.00/270.00 308.00/310.00 1600 191.00/193.00 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 308.50/310.50 1715 191.00/193.00 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 308.50/310.50 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 196.50/198.50 235.00/237.00 275.00/277.00 315.50/317.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 349.50/351.50 393.00/395.00 434.00/436.00 469.50/471.50 1100 348.50/350.50 392.00/394.00 433.00/435.00 468.50/470.50 1200 348.50/350.50 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 468.00/470.00 1300 346.50/348.50 390.00/392.00 430.50/432.50 466.00/468.00 1400 347.00/349.00 390.50/392.50 431.00/433.00 466.50/468.50 1500 346.00/348.00 389.50/391.50 430.00/432.00 465.50/467.50 1600 347.00/349.00 390.00/392.00 430.50/432.50 466.00/468.00 1715 346.50/348.50 390.00/392.00 431.00/433.00 466.50/468.50 (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 354.00/356.00 398.00/400.00 439.00/441.00 474.50/476.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.96% 8.93% 8.97% 8.98% 8.70% 8.51% 1100 8.93% 8.88% 8.91% 8.90% 8.66% 8.48% 1200 8.95% 8.89% 8.92% 8.92% 8.67% 8.49% 1300 8.88% 8.85% 8.89% 8.88% 8.62% 8.44% 1400 8.96% 8.88% 8.88% 8.88% 8.64% 8.46% 1500 8.97% 8.87% 8.88% 8.86% 8.61% 8.44% 1600 8.97% 8.86% 8.87% 8.87% 8.64% 8.45% 1715 9.04% 8.93% 8.92% 8.90% 8.66% 8.47% (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 9.05% 8.99% 9.05% 9.06% 8.83% 8.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.39% 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 8.14% 8.08% 1100 8.36% 8.29% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 1200 8.37% 8.30% 8.24% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 1300 8.32% 8.26% 8.21% 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 1400 8.34% 8.28% 8.22% 8.16% 8.10% 8.05% 1500 8.32% 8.26% 8.21% 8.15% 8.10% 8.04% 1600 8.32% 8.27% 8.21% 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 1715 8.34% 8.28% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% (C1osing Dec 19) 1715 8.48% 8.41% 8.35% 8.29% 8.22% 8.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0400/62.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com