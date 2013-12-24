Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.20/05.30 01.40/01.70 02.80/03.60 08.25% 08.25% 08.25% (Dec 20) 1000 05.90/06.40 04.45/04.65 01.45/01.70 08.64% 08.69% 08.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.50 53.50/55.50 95.00/97.00 137.50/139.50 1100 07.00/08.00 53.75/55.25 94.75/96.75 137.00/139.00 1200 06.50/08.50 53.50/55.50 95.00/97.00 137.00/139.00 1300 07.00/08.50 54.00/56.00 96.00/98.00 138.00/140.00 1400 07.00/08.50 54.00/56.00 95.50/97.50 138.00/140.00 1500 07.00/08.50 54.00/56.00 96.00/98.00 138.25/140.25 1600 07.25/08.75 54.25/56.25 96.25/98.25 138.25/140.25 1715 07.00/08.50 54.00/56.00 96.00/98.00 138.50/140.50 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 09.50/11.50 57.50/59.50 99.00/101.00 141.50/143.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.00/189.00 225.00/227.00 264.00/266.00 304.50/306.50 1100 186.00/188.00 224.00/226.00 263.00/265.00 303.00/305.00 1200 186.00/188.00 224.00/226.00 263.00/265.00 303.00/305.00 1300 187.50/189.50 226.00/228.00 264.50/266.50 305.00/307.00 1400 187.50/189.50 225.50/227.50 264.50/266.50 304.50/306.50 1500 187.75/189.75 226.50/228.50 265.00/267.00 305.50/307.50 1600 187.75/189.75 226.25/228.25 264.75/266.75 305.25/307.25 1715 189.00/191.00 227.50/229.50 267.00/269.00 307.50/309.50 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 191.00/193.00 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 308.50/310.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 342.50/344.50 386.00/388.00 426.50/428.50 461.50/463.50 1100 341.00/343.00 384.50/386.50 425.00/427.00 460.00/462.00 1200 341.00/343.00 384.50/386.50 425.00/427.00 460.00/462.00 1300 343.00/345.00 386.50/388.50 427.00/429.00 462.00/464.00 1400 342.50/344.50 386.00/388.00 426.50/428.50 461.50/463.50 1500 343.50/345.50 387.00/389.00 427.50/429.50 462.50/464.50 1600 343.25/345.25 386.75/388.75 427.25/429.25 462.25/464.25 1715 345.50/347.50 389.00/391.00 430.00/432.00 465.50/467.50 (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 346.50/348.50 390.00/392.00 431.00/433.00 466.50/468.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.92% 8.84% 8.87% 8.86% 8.62% 8.42% 1100 8.92% 8.82% 8.84% 8.82% 8.57% 8.38% 1200 8.92% 8.84% 8.84% 8.82% 8.57% 8.38% 1300 9.00% 8.93% 8.90% 8.88% 8.65% 8.43% 1400 9.01% 8.89% 8.91% 8.89% 8.64% 8.44% 1500 9.01% 8.94% 8.93% 8.91% 8.68% 8.46% 1600 9.06% 8.97% 8.93% 8.91% 8.67% 8.45% 1715 9.00% 8.93% 8.93% 8.95% 8.71% 8.51% (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 9.04% 8.93% 8.92% 8.90% 8.66% 8.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.31% 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.09% 8.04% 1100 8.26% 8.23% 8.18% 8.13% 8.06% 8.01% 1200 8.26% 8.23% 8.18% 8.13% 8.06% 8.01% 1300 8.31% 8.27% 8.22% 8.16% 8.10% 8.04% 1400 8.31% 8.27% 8.21% 8.16% 8.10% 8.04% 1500 8.34% 8.30% 8.24% 8.19% 8.12% 8.06% 1600 8.33% 8.29% 8.23% 8.18% 8.11% 8.05% 1715 8.38% 8.33% 8.27% 8.22% 8.16% 8.09% (C1osing Dec 20) 1715 8.34% 8.28% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9525/61.9625 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com