Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.20/05.20 02.80/03.50 01.40/01.70 08.26% 08.26% 08.26% (Dec 23) 1000 04.20/05.30 01.40/01.70 02.80/03.60 08.25% 08.25% 08.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.25/07.25 52.50/54.50 95.00/97.00 138.00/140.00 1100 05.75/07.25 53.50/55.50 95.50/97.50 139.00/141.00 1200 05.25/07.25 53.00/55.00 95.50/97.50 140.00/142.00 1300 05.50/07.50 53.00/55.00 95.50/97.50 139.50/141.50 1400 05.25/07.25 53.00/55.00 95.50/97.50 140.00/142.00 1500 05.50/07.00 53.00/55.00 96.00/98.00 140.00/142.00 1600 05.50/07.00 53.00/55.00 95.50/97.50 140.00/142.00 1715 05.50/07.50 53.00/55.00 96.00/98.00 140.50/142.50 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 07.00/08.50 54.00/56.00 96.00/98.00 138.50/140.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.50/190.50 227.50/229.50 267.50/269.50 307.50/309.50 1100 189.00/191.00 228.00/230.00 268.00/270.00 309.00/311.00 1200 190.50/192.50 230.00/232.00 270.00/272.00 311.00/313.00 1300 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 269.00/271.00 309.50/311.50 1400 191.00/193.00 230.00/232.00 270.50/272.50 311.50/313.50 1500 191.00/193.00 230.50/232.50 271.00/273.00 312.50/314.50 1600 191.00/193.00 230.50/232.50 271.00/273.00 312.00/314.00 1715 192.00/194.00 232.00/234.00 272.50/274.50 313.50/315.50 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 189.00/191.00 227.50/229.50 267.00/269.00 307.50/309.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 345.50/347.50 389.00/391.00 430.00/432.00 466.00/468.00 1100 347.50/349.50 391.00/393.00 432.00/434.00 467.50/469.50 1200 349.50/351.50 393.50/395.50 434.50/436.50 470.50/472.50 1300 348.00/350.00 392.00/394.00 433.00/435.00 469.00/471.00 1400 350.00/352.00 393.50/395.50 434.50/436.50 470.50/472.50 1500 351.00/353.00 395.00/397.00 436.00/438.00 472.00/474.00 1600 351.00/353.00 395.00/397.00 436.00/438.00 472.00/474.00 1715 352.50/354.50 396.50/398.50 438.00/440.00 474.00/476.00 (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 345.50/347.50 389.00/391.00 430.00/432.00 465.50/467.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.02% 8.99% 9.01% 9.02% 8.77% 8.58% 1100 9.19% 9.03% 9.07% 9.04% 8.79% 8.59% 1200 9.10% 9.04% 9.14% 9.11% 8.87% 8.66% 1300 9.11% 9.04% 9.11% 9.09% 8.83% 8.63% 1400 9.10% 9.03% 9.14% 9.13% 8.87% 8.67% 1500 9.10% 9.08% 9.14% 9.14% 8.89% 8.69% 1600 9.10% 9.04% 9.14% 9.13% 8.89% 8.69% 1715 9.12% 9.09% 9.18% 9.19% 8.96% 8.75% (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 9.00% 8.93% 8.93% 8.95% 8.71% 8.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.38% 8.31% 8.26% 8.20% 8.13% 1100 8.47% 8.43% 8.35% 8.30% 8.22% 8.15% 1200 8.53% 8.48% 8.40% 8.35% 8.28% 8.20% 1300 8.49% 8.44% 8.37% 8.32% 8.25% 8.18% 1400 8.54% 8.49% 8.40% 8.35% 8.28% 8.20% 1500 8.57% 8.51% 8.44% 8.38% 8.31% 8.23% 1600 8.56% 8.51% 8.44% 8.38% 8.30% 8.23% 1715 8.61% 8.56% 8.48% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% (C1osing Dec 23) 1715 8.38% 8.33% 8.27% 8.22% 8.16% 8.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7900/61.8000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com