Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 05.35/06.75 01.35/01.75 04.00/05.00
07.88% 07.96% 07.86%
(Dec 24)
1000 04.20/05.20 02.80/03.50 01.40/01.70
08.26% 08.26% 08.26%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 00.50/02.00 48.50/50.50 92.00/94.00 137.00/139.00
1100 01.00/02.00 49.00/50.50 92.00/93.50 137.00/139.00
1200 00.50/02.00 48.50/50.50 91.50/93.50 136.50/138.50
1300 01.00/02.00 49.00/50.50 91.50/93.00 136.00/138.00
1400 01.00/02.00 48.75/50.75 91.50/93.50 136.00/138.00
1500 01.00/02.00 48.50/50.00 91.00/93.00 135.50/137.50
1600 00.75/02.25 48.50/50.50 91.00/93.00 136.00/138.00
1715 00.75/02.25 48.50/50.50 91.00/93.00 136.00/138.00
(C1osing Dec 24)
1715 05.50/07.50 53.00/55.00 96.00/98.00 140.50/142.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 189.00/191.00 228.50/230.50 269.50/271.50 311.00/313.00
1100 189.00/191.00 228.50/230.50 269.50/271.50 311.00/313.00
1200 188.00/190.00 227.00/229.00 267.50/269.50 308.50/310.50
1300 187.50/189.50 227.00/229.00 267.00/269.00 308.50/310.50
1400 187.50/189.50 227.00/229.00 267.50/269.50 308.50/310.50
1500 187.00/189.00 226.50/228.50 266.50/268.50 308.00/310.00
1600 188.00/190.00 227.50/229.50 268.00/270.00 309.00/311.00
1715 188.00/190.00 227.50/229.50 268.00/270.00 309.00/311.00
(C1osing Dec 24)
1715 192.00/194.00 232.00/234.00 272.50/274.50 313.50/315.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 350.00/352.00 394.00/396.00 435.00/437.00 471.00/473.00
1100 350.00/352.00 394.00/396.00 435.00/437.00 471.00/473.00
1200 347.50/349.50 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 468.50/470.50
1300 347.50/349.50 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 468.50/470.50
1400 347.50/349.50 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 468.50/470.50
1500 347.00/349.00 391.00/393.00 431.75/433.75 467.50/469.50
1600 348.00/350.00 392.00/394.00 433.00/435.00 469.00/471.00
1715 348.00/350.00 392.00/394.00 433.00/435.00 469.00/471.00
(C1osing Dec 24)
1715 352.50/354.50 396.50/398.50 438.00/440.00 474.00/476.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 9.12% 9.14% 9.24% 9.26% 8.96% 8.76%
1100 9.15% 9.10% 9.23% 9.25% 8.95% 8.75%
1200 9.11% 9.08% 9.20% 9.20% 8.89% 8.69%
1300 9.16% 9.06% 9.17% 9.17% 8.89% 8.67%
1400 9.16% 9.08% 9.17% 9.17% 8.89% 8.69%
1500 9.06% 9.03% 9.13% 9.15% 8.87% 8.65%
1600 9.11% 9.03% 9.16% 9.19% 8.91% 8.70%
1715 9.08% 9.00% 9.14% 9.17% 8.88% 8.68%
(C1osing Dec 24)
1715 9.12% 9.09% 9.18% 9.19% 8.96% 8.75%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.64% 8.58% 8.50% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27%
1100 8.63% 8.58% 8.49% 8.42% 8.35% 8.26%
1200 8.56% 8.51% 8.43% 8.37% 8.30% 8.22%
1300 8.56% 8.52% 8.44% 8.37% 8.30% 8.22%
1400 8.56% 8.52% 8.44% 8.37% 8.30% 8.22%
1500 8.55% 8.50% 8.42% 8.36% 8.28% 8.21%
1600 8.57% 8.52% 8.44% 8.38% 8.31% 8.23%
1715 8.55% 8.50% 8.42% 8.36% 8.29% 8.21%
(C1osing Dec 24)
1715 8.61% 8.56% 8.48% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1600/62.1700 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.