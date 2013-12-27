Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/06.75 04.25/05.00 01.25/01.75 08.08% 08.32% 07.34% (Dec 26) 1000 05.35/06.75 01.35/01.75 04.00/05.00 07.88% 07.96% 07.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 47.00/49.00 90.00/92.00 135.00/137.00 187.00/189.00 1100 47.00/48.50 89.00/91.00 134.00/136.00 186.00/188.00 1200 47.00/49.00 89.50/91.50 134.00/136.00 186.00/188.00 1300 46.25/48.25 88.50/90.50 133.00/135.00 185.00/187.00 1400 46.50/48.50 89.00/91.00 133.50/135.50 185.50/187.50 1500 45.50/47.50 87.50/89.50 132.00/134.00 185.00/187.00 1600 47.00/49.00 89.00/91.00 133.00/135.00 185.00/187.00 1715 46.50/48.50 88.50/90.50 132.50/134.50 185.00/187.00 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 48.50/50.50 91.00/93.00 136.00/138.00 188.00/190.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 227.00/229.00 268.00/270.00 309.50/311.50 349.00/351.00 1100 225.50/227.50 266.00/268.00 307.50/309.50 347.00/349.00 1200 226.00/228.00 267.00/269.00 308.50/310.50 348.00/350.00 1300 225.50/227.50 266.50/268.50 308.00/310.00 347.50/349.50 1400 225.50/227.50 266.50/268.50 308.00/310.00 347.50/349.50 1500 225.00/227.00 266.00/268.00 308.00/310.00 347.50/349.50 1600 225.00/227.00 266.00/268.00 307.00/309.00 347.00/349.00 1715 225.00/227.00 266.00/268.00 307.50/309.50 347.00/349.00 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 227.50/229.50 268.00/270.00 309.00/311.00 348.00/350.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 393.00/395.00 434.50/436.50 470.50/472.50 512.00/514.00 1100 391.00/393.00 432.00/434.00 468.00/470.00 509.50/511.50 1200 392.00/394.00 433.00/435.00 469.00/471.00 510.50/512.50 1300 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 468.50/470.50 510.00/512.00 1400 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 468.50/470.50 510.00/512.00 1500 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 468.50/470.50 510.00/512.00 1600 391.00/393.00 432.00/434.00 468.00/470.00 509.00/511.00 1715 391.00/393.00 432.00/434.00 468.00/470.00 509.50/511.50 (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 392.00/394.00 433.00/435.00 469.00/471.00 00.75/02.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.09% 9.06% 9.18% 9.20% 8.93% 8.73% 1100 9.06% 8.97% 9.12% 9.16% 8.88% 8.67% 1200 9.11% 9.02% 9.13% 9.17% 8.90% 8.71% 1300 8.98% 8.94% 9.07% 9.13% 8.90% 8.71% 1400 9.03% 8.99% 9.11% 9.16% 8.90% 8.71% 1500 8.84% 8.84% 9.01% 9.14% 8.88% 8.70% 1600 9.14% 9.00% 9.09% 9.15% 8.89% 8.71% 1715 9.04% 8.95% 9.05% 9.15% 8.89% 8.70% (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 9.08% 9.00% 9.14% 9.17% 8.88% 8.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.60% 8.57% 8.48% 8.41% 8.34% 8.25% 1100 8.56% 8.52% 8.44% 8.37% 8.31% 8.22% 1200 8.59% 8.55% 8.47% 8.40% 8.33% 8.24% 1300 8.59% 8.55% 8.47% 8.40% 8.33% 8.25% 1400 8.59% 8.56% 8.48% 8.41% 8.34% 8.25% 1500 8.59% 8.56% 8.48% 8.41% 8.34% 8.26% 1600 8.57% 8.56% 8.47% 8.41% 8.34% 8.25% 1715 8.59% 8.56% 8.47% 8.40% 8.34% 8.25% (C1osing Dec 26) 1715 8.55% 8.50% 8.42% 8.36% 8.29% 8.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8500/61.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com