Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.50 01.25/01.75 03.25/04.75 08.83% 07.36% 09.57% (Dec 27) 1000 05.50/06.75 04.25/05.00 01.25/01.75 08.08% 08.32% 07.34% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 42.50/44.50 84.50/86.50 128.50/130.50 180.50/182.50 1100 42.50/44.50 84.50/86.50 128.50/130.50 181.00/183.00 1200 42.25/44.25 84.00/86.00 127.50/129.50 180.00/182.00 1300 42.00/44.00 83.50/85.50 127.50/129.50 180.00/182.00 1400 42.00/44.00 83.50/85.50 127.00/129.00 180.00/182.00 1500 42.00/44.00 83.50/85.50 127.00/129.00 180.00/182.00 1600 42.50/43.50 83.50/84.50 127.50/129.50 181.00/183.00 1715 42.25/44.25 83.25/85.25 127.00/129.00 180.50/182.50 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 46.50/48.50 88.50/90.50 132.50/134.50 185.00/187.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 220.50/222.50 261.00/263.00 302.00/304.00 341.00/343.00 1100 221.00/223.00 261.50/263.50 302.50/304.50 341.50/343.50 1200 220.00/222.00 260.50/262.50 301.50/303.50 340.00/342.00 1300 220.00/222.00 260.50/262.50 301.50/303.50 340.00/342.00 1400 220.00/222.00 260.50/262.50 301.50/303.50 340.00/342.00 1500 220.00/222.00 260.50/262.50 301.50/303.50 340.00/342.00 1600 221.00/223.00 261.50/263.50 302.50/304.50 341.00/343.00 1715 220.50/222.50 261.00/263.00 302.00/304.00 340.00/342.00 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 225.00/227.00 266.00/268.00 307.50/309.50 347.00/349.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 385.00/387.00 426.00/428.00 462.00/464.00 503.50/505.50 1100 385.50/387.50 426.50/428.50 462.50/464.50 504.00/506.00 1200 383.50/385.50 424.50/426.50 460.50/462.50 502.00/504.00 1300 383.50/385.50 424.50/426.50 460.50/462.50 501.50/503.50 1400 383.50/385.50 424.50/426.50 460.50/462.50 502.00/504.00 1500 383.50/385.50 424.50/426.50 460.50/462.50 502.00/504.00 1600 384.50/386.50 425.50/427.50 461.50/463.50 502.50/504.50 1715 384.00/386.00 425.00/427.00 461.00/463.00 502.00/504.00 (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 391.00/393.00 432.00/434.00 468.00/470.00 509.50/511.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.83% 8.86% 8.99% 9.04% 8.79% 8.61% 1100 8.84% 8.86% 9.00% 9.07% 8.81% 8.63% 1200 8.78% 8.80% 8.93% 9.01% 8.77% 8.59% 1300 8.71% 8.74% 8.91% 8.99% 8.75% 8.58% 1400 8.72% 8.74% 8.89% 9.00% 8.76% 8.58% 1500 8.72% 8.74% 8.89% 9.00% 8.76% 8.58% 1600 8.72% 8.71% 8.93% 9.06% 8.81% 8.62% 1715 8.78% 8.74% 8.92% 9.05% 8.80% 8.62% (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 9.04% 8.95% 9.05% 9.15% 8.89% 8.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.45% 8.37% 8.32% 8.25% 8.18% 1100 8.51% 8.46% 8.39% 8.33% 8.26% 8.19% 1200 8.47% 8.42% 8.34% 8.29% 8.22% 8.15% 1300 8.46% 8.41% 8.32% 8.27% 8.21% 8.13% 1400 8.46% 8.41% 8.33% 8.28% 8.21% 8.14% 1500 8.47% 8.41% 8.33% 8.28% 8.22% 8.15% 1600 8.50% 8.44% 8.36% 8.31% 8.24% 8.16% 1715 8.50% 8.43% 8.36% 8.31% 8.24% 8.16% (C1osing Dec 27) 1715 8.59% 8.56% 8.47% 8.40% 8.34% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9100/61.9200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com