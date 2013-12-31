Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.75/04.25 03.75/04.25 N/A 11.06% 11.06% N/A (Dec 30) 1000 04.50/06.50 01.25/01.75 03.25/04.75 08.83% 07.36% 09.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 42.00/44.00 83.00/85.00 126.50/128.50 179.50/181.50 1100 41.50/43.50 83.00/85.00 126.50/128.50 179.50/181.50 1200 41.50/43.50 82.50/84.50 126.00/128.00 179.00/181.00 1300 41.50/43.50 82.50/84.50 125.50/127.50 179.00/181.00 1400 41.75/43.75 82.50/84.50 125.50/127.50 179.00/181.00 1500 41.50/43.50 82.50/84.50 126.00/128.00 179.00/181.00 1600 41.00/43.00 82.00/84.00 124.50/126.50 178.00/180.00 1715 41.00/43.00 82.00/84.00 125.00/127.00 178.00/180.00 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 42.25/44.25 83.25/85.25 127.00/129.00 180.50/182.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 219.50/221.50 260.00/262.00 301.00/303.00 339.00/341.00 1100 219.50/221.50 260.00/262.00 301.00/303.00 339.00/341.00 1200 219.00/221.00 259.50/261.50 300.50/302.50 338.50/340.50 1300 218.50/220.50 258.75/260.75 299.50/301.50 337.00/339.00 1400 219.00/221.00 259.25/261.25 300.00/302.00 338.00/340.00 1500 218.00/220.00 258.50/260.50 299.50/301.50 337.50/339.50 1600 217.50/219.50 258.00/260.00 299.00/301.00 336.50/338.50 1715 217.50/219.50 258.00/260.00 299.00/301.00 336.50/338.50 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 220.50/222.50 261.00/263.00 302.00/304.00 340.00/342.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 382.50/384.50 423.00/425.00 459.00/461.00 500.00/502.00 1100 382.50/384.50 423.00/425.00 459.00/461.00 500.00/502.00 1200 382.00/384.00 422.50/424.50 458.50/460.50 499.50/501.50 1300 380.50/382.50 421.00/423.00 456.50/458.50 497.50/499.50 1400 381.00/383.00 421.50/423.50 457.00/459.00 498.00/500.00 1500 381.00/383.00 421.50/423.50 457.50/459.50 498.00/500.00 1600 379.50/381.50 419.50/421.50 455.00/457.00 496.00/498.00 1715 379.50/381.50 419.50/421.50 455.00/457.00 496.00/498.00 (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 384.00/386.00 425.00/427.00 461.00/463.00 502.00/504.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.74% 8.72% 8.88% 9.00% 8.77% 8.59% 1100 8.65% 8.71% 8.88% 9.00% 8.77% 8.59% 1200 8.64% 8.66% 8.84% 8.97% 8.74% 8.57% 1300 8.65% 8.66% 8.82% 8.98% 8.73% 8.55% 1400 8.69% 8.67% 8.83% 8.99% 8.75% 8.57% 1500 8.65% 8.67% 8.86% 8.98% 8.71% 8.55% 1600 8.56% 8.62% 8.77% 8.94% 8.70% 8.54% 1715 8.56% 8.62% 8.79% 8.94% 8.70% 8.54% (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 8.78% 8.74% 8.92% 9.05% 8.80% 8.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.47% 8.41% 8.33% 8.28% 8.21% 8.14% 1100 8.47% 8.41% 8.33% 8.27% 8.21% 8.14% 1200 8.46% 8.40% 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 8.12% 1300 8.43% 8.37% 8.29% 8.24% 8.17% 8.10% 1400 8.45% 8.39% 8.31% 8.25% 8.18% 8.11% 1500 8.44% 8.38% 8.31% 8.25% 8.19% 8.11% 1600 8.43% 8.36% 8.27% 8.21% 8.15% 8.08% 1715 8.43% 8.36% 8.27% 8.22% 8.15% 8.08% (C1osing Dec 30) 1715 8.50% 8.43% 8.36% 8.31% 8.24% 8.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8000/61.8100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid andask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com