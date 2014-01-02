Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.25/01.75 N/A N/A 07.37% (Dec 31) 1000 03.75/04.25 03.75/04.25 N/A 11.06% 11.06% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 40.00/42.00 80.50/82.50 123.00/125.00 176.00/178.00 1100 39.50/41.50 80.00/82.00 123.00/125.00 175.50/177.50 1200 40.00/42.00 80.50/82.50 123.00/125.00 175.50/177.50 1300 39.50/41.50 80.50/82.50 123.50/125.50 176.00/178.00 1400 40.25/41.75 81.00/83.00 123.75/125.75 176.50/178.50 1500 39.50/41.50 80.50/82.50 123.50/125.50 176.00/178.00 1600 39.50/41.50 80.50/82.50 123.50/125.50 176.00/178.00 1715 40.00/41.00 80.50/82.00 123.00/125.00 175.50/177.50 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 41.00/43.00 82.00/84.00 125.00/127.00 178.00/180.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 215.50/217.50 255.50/257.50 296.00/298.00 333.50/335.50 1100 215.50/217.50 256.00/258.00 297.00/299.00 334.50/336.50 1200 215.50/217.50 256.00/258.00 297.00/299.00 334.50/336.50 1300 216.00/218.00 256.50/258.50 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 1400 216.50/218.50 257.00/259.00 298.00/300.00 336.00/338.00 1500 216.00/218.00 256.50/258.50 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 1600 216.00/218.00 256.50/258.50 297.50/299.50 335.00/337.00 1715 215.50/217.50 256.00/258.00 297.00/299.00 334.50/336.50 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 217.50/219.50 258.00/260.00 299.00/301.00 336.50/338.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 376.50/378.50 416.50/418.50 452.00/454.00 493.00/495.00 1100 378.00/380.00 418.00/420.00 453.50/455.50 494.50/496.50 1200 378.00/380.00 418.00/420.00 453.50/455.50 494.50/496.50 1300 378.50/380.50 419.00/421.00 454.50/456.50 495.50/497.50 1400 379.00/381.00 419.50/421.50 455.00/457.00 496.00/498.00 1500 378.50/380.50 419.00/421.00 454.50/456.50 495.50/497.50 1600 378.50/380.50 419.00/421.00 454.50/456.50 495.50/497.50 1715 378.00/380.00 418.50/420.50 454.00/456.00 495.00/497.00 (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 379.50/381.50 419.50/421.50 455.00/457.00 496.00/498.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.62% 8.60% 8.76% 8.87% 8.66% 8.48% 1100 8.52% 8.55% 8.74% 8.84% 8.65% 8.49% 1200 8.62% 8.60% 8.74% 8.85% 8.65% 8.50% 1300 8.54% 8.60% 8.78% 8.87% 8.67% 8.51% 1400 8.64% 8.65% 8.80% 8.90% 8.70% 8.54% 1500 8.54% 8.61% 8.79% 8.88% 8.68% 8.52% 1600 8.54% 8.61% 8.78% 8.88% 8.68% 8.52% 1715 8.53% 8.58% 8.75% 8.85% 8.66% 8.50% (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 8.56% 8.62% 8.79% 8.94% 8.70% 8.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.37% 8.31% 8.23% 8.17% 8.11% 8.04% 1100 8.39% 8.32% 8.25% 8.19% 8.13% 8.05% 1200 8.39% 8.33% 8.26% 8.20% 8.13% 8.06% 1300 8.41% 8.34% 8.27% 8.22% 8.15% 8.08% 1400 8.43% 8.37% 8.29% 8.23% 8.16% 8.09% 1500 8.41% 8.35% 8.28% 8.22% 8.15% 8.08% 1600 8.41% 8.34% 8.27% 8.22% 8.15% 8.08% 1715 8.40% 8.33% 8.26% 8.21% 8.14% 8.07% (C1osing Dec 31) 1715 8.43% 8.36% 8.27% 8.22% 8.15% 8.08% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9000/61.9100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com