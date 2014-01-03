Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.80/6.00 01.20/01.50 03.60/04.50 07.09% 07.09% 07.09% (Jan 1) 1000 N/A N/A 01.25/01.75 N/A N/A 07.37% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/36.00 74.50/76.50 117.00/119.00 169.00/171.00 1100 33.50/35.50 74.00/76.00 116.50/118.50 168.50/170.50 1200 34.00/36.00 74.00/76.00 116.50/118.50 168.00/170.00 1300 34.00/36.00 74.00/76.00 116.50/118.50 168.50/170.50 1400 34.00/36.00 74.50/76.50 117.00/119.00 169.00/171.00 1500 34.00/36.00 74.25/76.25 116.50/118.50 168.50/170.50 1600 35.00/36.00 75.00/76.00 117.50/119.50 169.50/171.50 1715 34.00/36.00 74.00/76.00 116.50/118.50 168.50/170.50 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 40.00/41.00 80.50/82.00 123.00/125.00 175.50/177.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.50/210.50 248.50/250.50 289.00/291.00 326.00/328.00 1100 208.50/210.50 248.50/250.50 289.00/291.00 326.00/328.00 1200 208.00/210.00 248.00/250.00 288.50/290.50 325.50/327.50 1300 208.00/210.00 248.50/250.50 289.50/291.50 326.50/328.50 1400 208.50/210.50 249.00/251.00 290.00/292.00 327.50/329.50 1500 208.50/210.50 249.00/251.00 290.00/292.00 327.00/329.00 1600 209.50/211.50 250.00/252.00 291.00/293.00 328.50/330.50 1715 208.00/210.00 248.50/250.50 289.50/291.50 327.00/329.00 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 215.50/217.50 256.00/258.00 297.00/299.00 334.50/336.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 369.50/371.50 409.50/411.50 445.00/447.00 486.00/488.00 1100 369.00/371.00 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 485.50/487.50 1200 368.50/370.50 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 485.50/487.50 1300 370.00/372.00 410.50/412.50 446.00/448.00 487.00/489.00 1400 371.00/373.00 411.50/413.50 447.00/449.00 488.00/490.00 1500 370.50/372.50 411.00/413.00 447.00/449.00 488.00/490.00 1600 372.50/374.50 413.00/415.00 449.00/451.00 490.00/492.00 1715 370.50/372.50 411.50/413.50 447.00/449.00 488.00/490.00 (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 378.00/380.00 418.50/420.50 454.00/456.00 495.00/497.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.32% 8.47% 8.68% 8.76% 8.55% 8.39% 1100 8.22% 8.42% 8.64% 8.73% 8.54% 8.39% 1200 8.29% 8.41% 8.63% 8.70% 8.52% 8.37% 1300 8.29% 8.40% 8.63% 8.71% 8.52% 8.38% 1400 8.28% 8.43% 8.64% 8.72% 8.51% 8.38% 1500 8.28% 8.40% 8.61% 8.70% 8.52% 8.38% 1600 8.34% 8.42% 8.65% 8.72% 8.53% 8.39% 1715 8.24% 8.36% 8.58% 8.67% 8.47% 8.33% (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 8.53% 8.58% 8.75% 8.85% 8.66% 8.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.30% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1100 8.30% 8.22% 8.17% 8.11% 8.05% 7.99% 1200 8.27% 8.21% 8.15% 8.10% 8.04% 7.98% 1300 8.30% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1400 8.29% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1500 8.29% 8.22% 8.17% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1600 8.30% 8.24% 8.19% 8.13% 8.07% 8.01% 1715 8.25% 8.19% 8.15% 8.10% 8.03% 7.97% (C1osing Jan 1) 1715 8.40% 8.33% 8.26% 8.21% 8.14% 8.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2600/62.2700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com