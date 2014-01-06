Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/06.25 03.50/04.25 01.25/01.50 07.07% 06.94% 07.44% (Jan 2) 1000 04.80/06.00 01.20/01.50 03.60/04.50 07.09% 07.09% 07.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.50/34.50 72.50/74.50 115.00/117.00 167.00/169.00 1100 32.50/34.50 72.50/74.50 114.50/116.50 166.00/168.00 1200 32.75/34.25 72.75/74.75 114.75/116.75 166.75/168.75 1300 32.50/34.50 72.75/74.75 115.00/117.00 167.00/169.00 1400 32.50/34.50 72.50/74.50 115.00/117.00 167.00/169.00 1500 32.50/34.50 72.50/74.50 114.50/116.50 166.50/168.50 1600 32.50/34.50 73.00/75.00 115.00/117.00 166.50/168.50 1715 32.50/34.50 72.50/74.50 114.50/116.50 166.50/168.50 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 34.00/36.00 74.00/76.00 116.50/118.50 168.50/170.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.50/208.50 247.00/249.00 288.00/290.00 325.50/327.50 1100 205.50/207.50 245.50/247.50 286.00/288.00 323.50/325.50 1200 206.50/208.50 246.75/248.75 287.50/289.50 325.00/327.00 1300 207.00/209.00 247.50/249.50 288.50/290.50 326.00/328.00 1400 207.00/209.00 247.50/249.50 288.50/290.50 326.50/328.50 1500 206.50/208.50 247.00/249.00 288.00/290.00 325.50/327.50 1600 206.50/208.50 247.00/249.00 288.00/290.00 325.50/327.50 1715 206.50/208.50 247.00/249.00 288.00/290.00 325.50/327.50 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 208.00/210.00 248.50/250.50 289.50/291.50 327.00/329.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 369.00/371.00 409.50/411.50 445.00/447.00 486.00/488.00 1100 367.00/369.00 407.50/409.50 443.00/445.00 484.00/486.00 1200 368.50/370.50 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 485.50/487.50 1300 370.00/372.00 411.00/413.00 447.00/449.00 488.00/490.00 1400 370.50/372.50 411.50/413.50 447.50/449.50 488.50/490.50 1500 369.50/371.50 410.50/412.50 446.50/448.50 487.50/489.50 1600 369.50/371.50 410.50/412.50 446.50/448.50 487.50/489.50 1715 369.00/371.00 409.50/411.50 445.00/447.00 486.00/488.00 (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 370.50/372.50 411.50/413.50 447.00/449.00 488.00/490.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.22% 8.35% 8.57% 8.65% 8.44% 8.32% 1100 8.20% 8.32% 8.52% 8.58% 8.38% 8.26% 1200 8.22% 8.35% 8.54% 8.63% 8.43% 8.30% 1300 8.21% 8.35% 8.55% 8.63% 8.44% 8.32% 1400 8.20% 8.33% 8.55% 8.64% 8.44% 8.32% 1500 8.21% 8.33% 8.53% 8.62% 8.43% 8.32% 1600 8.24% 8.39% 8.57% 8.63% 8.45% 8.33% 1715 8.24% 8.36% 8.56% 8.65% 8.46% 8.35% (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 8.24% 8.36% 8.58% 8.67% 8.47% 8.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.24% 8.18% 8.13% 8.08% 8.01% 7.95% 1100 8.17% 8.12% 8.08% 8.03% 7.96% 7.91% 1200 8.22% 8.16% 8.11% 8.06% 7.99% 7.94% 1300 8.23% 8.18% 8.13% 8.09% 8.03% 7.97% 1400 8.24% 8.19% 8.15% 8.10% 8.04% 7.98% 1500 8.23% 8.18% 8.14% 8.09% 8.03% 7.97% 1600 8.25% 8.19% 8.15% 8.10% 8.04% 7.98% 1715 8.26% 8.21% 8.15% 8.10% 8.03% 7.98% (C1osing Jan 2) 1715 8.25% 8.19% 8.15% 8.10% 8.03% 7.97% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1600/62.1700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com