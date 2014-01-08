Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.44% 06.44% 06.44% (Jan 6) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.43% 06.43% 06.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/32.00 70.50/72.50 113.00/115.00 165.50/167.50 1100 30.00/32.00 71.00/73.00 114.00/116.00 166.50/168.50 1200 30.00/31.50 70.75/72.25 113.50/115.50 166.00/168.00 1300 30.00/32.00 71.00/73.00 113.50/115.50 166.00/168.00 1400 30.00/32.00 70.75/72.75 113.50/115.50 166.00/168.00 1500 30.50/31.50 71.00/72.50 113.50/115.50 166.00/168.00 1600 30.00/32.00 70.75/72.75 113.50/115.50 165.75/167.75 1715 30.25/32.25 71.00/73.00 113.50/115.50 165.50/167.50 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 31.00/33.00 71.50/73.50 113.50/115.50 166.00/168.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.50/207.50 246.00/248.00 287.00/289.00 325.00/327.00 1100 206.50/208.50 247.00/249.00 288.50/290.50 326.25/328.25 1200 205.50/207.50 246.00/248.00 287.00/289.00 325.00/327.00 1300 206.00/208.00 246.50/248.50 287.50/289.50 325.00/327.00 1400 206.00/208.00 246.50/248.50 287.50/289.50 325.00/327.00 1500 206.00/208.00 246.50/248.50 287.50/289.50 325.00/327.00 1600 205.25/207.25 245.75/247.75 286.75/288.75 324.50/326.50 1715 205.00/207.00 245.00/247.00 285.50/287.50 323.50/325.50 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 205.50/207.50 246.00/248.00 287.00/289.00 324.50/326.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 368.50/370.50 409.50/411.50 445.00/447.00 486.00/488.00 1100 370.00/372.00 411.00/413.00 447.00/449.00 488.00/490.00 1200 368.50/370.50 409.50/411.50 445.50/447.50 486.50/488.50 1300 369.00/371.00 410.00/412.00 446.00/448.00 487.00/489.00 1400 369.00/371.00 410.00/412.00 446.00/448.00 487.00/489.00 1500 369.00/371.00 410.00/412.00 446.00/448.00 487.00/489.00 1600 368.50/370.50 409.50/411.50 445.50/447.50 486.50/488.50 1715 367.00/369.00 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 484.50/486.50 (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 368.00/370.00 408.50/410.50 444.00/446.00 485.00/487.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.31% 8.45% 8.65% 8.70% 8.51% 8.37% 1100 8.34% 8.52% 8.72% 8.75% 8.54% 8.40% 1200 8.28% 8.47% 8.68% 8.72% 8.51% 8.37% 1300 8.34% 8.50% 8.68% 8.72% 8.52% 8.38% 1400 8.32% 8.48% 8.68% 8.72% 8.52% 8.38% 1500 8.33% 8.49% 8.69% 8.73% 8.53% 8.39% 1600 8.33% 8.49% 8.68% 8.71% 8.50% 8.36% 1715 8.39% 8.51% 8.68% 8.71% 8.49% 8.34% (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 8.25% 8.40% 8.60% 8.67% 8.46% 8.34% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.28% 8.23% 8.17% 8.12% 8.05% 7.99% 1100 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 8.15% 8.09% 8.02% 1200 8.28% 8.23% 8.17% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1300 8.28% 8.23% 8.18% 8.13% 8.06% 8.00% 1400 8.28% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1500 8.29% 8.24% 8.19% 8.13% 8.07% 8.01% 1600 8.28% 8.23% 8.18% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1715 8.25% 8.20% 8.15% 8.10% 8.04% 7.98% (C1osing Jan 6) 1715 8.25% 8.20% 8.14% 8.08% 8.02% 7.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3000/62.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com