Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70
07.04% 07.04% 07.04%
(Jan 7)
1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60
06.44% 06.44% 06.44%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 29.50/31.00 70.50/72.00 113.00/115.00 165.50/167.50
1100 29.50/31.00 70.00/71.50 112.50/114.50 165.00/167.00
1200 29.50/31.50 70.00/72.00 112.00/114.00 164.00/166.00
1300 29.75/30.75 70.25/71.75 112.25/114.25 163.75/165.75
1400 29.00/31.00 70.00/72.00 112.00/114.00 164.00/166.00
1500 29.00/31.00 69.50/71.50 111.50/113.50 163.50/165.50
1600 29.50/31.50 70.00/72.00 112.00/114.00 164.00/166.00
1715 29.00/31.00 69.50/71.50 111.50/113.50 163.50/165.50
(C1osing Jan 7)
1715 30.25/32.25 71.00/73.00 113.50/115.50 165.50/167.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 205.00/207.00 245.00/247.00 286.00/288.00 323.50/325.50
1100 204.00/206.00 244.00/246.00 284.50/286.50 322.50/324.50
1200 203.00/205.00 243.00/245.00 283.50/285.50 321.50/323.50
1300 202.50/204.50 242.00/244.00 282.50/284.50 319.50/321.50
1400 202.50/204.50 242.00/244.00 282.50/284.50 319.50/321.50
1500 202.00/204.00 241.00/243.00 281.50/283.50 318.50/320.50
1600 202.50/204.50 242.00/244.00 282.50/284.50 319.50/321.50
1715 202.50/204.50 242.00/244.00 282.50/284.50 319.50/321.50
(C1osing Jan 7)
1715 205.00/207.00 245.00/247.00 285.50/287.50 323.50/325.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 367.50/369.50 408.50/410.50 444.00/446.00 485.00/487.00
1100 366.00/368.00 406.50/408.50 442.00/444.00 483.00/485.00
1200 365.00/367.00 405.50/407.50 441.00/443.00 482.00/484.00
1300 363.00/365.00 403.50/405.50 439.00/441.00 480.00/482.00
1400 363.00/365.00 403.50/405.50 439.00/441.00 480.00/482.00
1500 362.00/364.00 402.50/404.50 438.00/440.00 479.00/481.00
1600 363.00/365.00 403.50/405.50 439.00/441.00 480.00/482.00
1715 363.00/365.00 404.00/406.00 440.00/442.00 481.00/483.00
(C1osing Jan 7)
1715 367.00/369.00 408.00/410.00 443.50/445.50 484.50/486.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.50% 8.60% 8.78% 8.77% 8.56% 8.40%
1100 8.46% 8.55% 8.74% 8.73% 8.51% 8.36%
1200 8.51% 8.55% 8.70% 8.68% 8.47% 8.33%
1300 8.48% 8.57% 8.71% 8.67% 8.46% 8.31%
1400 8.46% 8.57% 8.72% 8.69% 8.47% 8.31%
1500 8.43% 8.51% 8.68% 8.66% 8.44% 8.28%
1600 8.52% 8.56% 8.71% 8.69% 8.46% 8.31%
1715 8.43% 8.52% 8.69% 8.68% 8.47% 8.32%
(C1osing Jan 7)
1715 8.39% 8.51% 8.68% 8.71% 8.49% 8.34%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.31% 8.25% 8.20% 8.15% 8.08% 8.01%
1100 8.27% 8.22% 8.16% 8.10% 8.04% 7.97%
1200 8.24% 8.20% 8.14% 8.09% 8.02% 7.96%
1300 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 8.06% 8.00% 7.94%
1400 8.22% 8.17% 8.12% 8.07% 8.00% 7.95%
1500 8.19% 8.14% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.93%
1600 8.22% 8.16% 8.11% 8.06% 8.00% 7.94%
1715 8.23% 8.17% 8.12% 8.08% 8.03% 7.97%
(C1osing Jan 7)
1715 8.25% 8.20% 8.15% 8.10% 8.04% 7.98%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0700/62.0800 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank.