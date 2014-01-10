Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.30/06.70 01.30/01.70 04.00/05.00 07.77% 07.63% 07.82% (Jan 8) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.44% 06.44% 06.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.25/26.25 64.75/66.75 106.50/108.50 158.00/160.00 1100 24.50/26.50 65.00/67.00 106.50/108.50 158.50/160.50 1200 24.50/26.50 65.00/67.00 106.50/108.50 158.50/160.50 1300 24.25/26.25 64.75/66.75 106.00/108.00 157.50/159.50 1400 24.25/26.25 65.00/67.00 106.00/108.00 157.50/159.50 1500 24.25/26.25 64.50/66.50 106.00/108.00 157.50/159.50 1600 24.75/25.75 65.00/66.50 106.50/108.50 158.50/160.50 1715 24.75/25.75 64.75/66.25 106.00/108.00 158.00/160.00 (C1osing Jan 8) 1715 29.00/31.00 69.50/71.50 111.50/113.50 163.50/165.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.50/198.50 235.50/237.50 275.50/277.50 312.50/314.50 1100 197.00/199.00 236.00/238.00 276.50/278.50 313.00/315.00 1200 197.00/199.00 236.50/238.50 277.00/279.00 313.50/315.50 1300 195.50/197.50 234.50/236.50 274.50/276.50 311.00/313.00 1400 195.50/197.50 234.50/236.50 274.50/276.50 311.00/313.00 1500 195.50/197.50 234.50/236.50 274.50/276.50 311.50/313.50 1600 197.00/199.00 236.25/238.25 276.50/278.50 313.00/315.00 1715 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 275.50/277.50 312.00/314.00 (C1osing Jan 8) 1715 202.50/204.50 242.00/244.00 282.50/284.50 319.50/321.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 355.50/357.50 396.00/398.00 431.50/433.50 472.00/474.00 1100 356.50/358.50 397.00/399.00 432.50/434.50 473.50/475.50 1200 357.00/359.00 397.50/399.50 433.00/435.00 474.00/476.00 1300 354.00/356.00 394.50/396.50 430.00/432.00 471.00/473.00 1400 354.00/356.00 394.00/396.00 429.00/431.00 469.50/471.50 1500 354.50/356.50 394.50/396.50 430.00/432.00 470.50/472.50 1600 356.00/358.00 396.50/398.50 432.00/434.00 472.50/474.50 1715 355.00/357.00 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 472.00/474.00 (C1osing Jan 8) 1715 363.00/365.00 404.00/406.00 440.00/442.00 481.00/483.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.34% 8.46% 8.65% 8.59% 8.36% 8.20% 1100 8.39% 8.48% 8.67% 8.62% 8.38% 8.23% 1200 8.39% 8.48% 8.67% 8.62% 8.39% 8.25% 1300 8.35% 8.46% 8.63% 8.57% 8.34% 8.19% 1400 8.39% 8.48% 8.64% 8.58% 8.35% 8.20% 1500 8.34% 8.45% 8.64% 8.58% 8.34% 8.20% 1600 8.36% 8.48% 8.68% 8.63% 8.40% 8.25% 1715 8.33% 8.45% 8.65% 8.60% 8.37% 8.22% (C1osing Jan 8) 1715 8.43% 8.52% 8.69% 8.68% 8.47% 8.32% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.13% 8.07% 8.02% 7.98% 7.91% 7.87% 1100 8.15% 8.09% 8.05% 8.00% 7.94% 7.90% 1200 8.17% 8.10% 8.06% 8.01% 7.95% 7.91% 1300 8.11% 8.05% 8.01% 7.97% 7.91% 7.87% 1400 8.12% 8.06% 8.01% 7.96% 7.90% 7.86% 1500 8.12% 8.07% 8.02% 7.98% 7.91% 7.87% 1600 8.17% 8.10% 8.05% 8.01% 7.94% 7.90% 1715 8.14% 8.07% 8.03% 7.99% 7.93% 7.89% (C1osing Jan 8) 1715 8.23% 8.17% 8.12% 8.08% 8.03% 7.97% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.0700/62.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com