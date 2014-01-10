Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.60/07.60 04.10/04.60 02.50/03.00 07.78% 08.05% 07.36% (Jan 9) 1000 05.30/06.70 01.30/01.70 04.00/05.00 07.77% 07.63% 07.82% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.75/23.75 61.75/63.75 102.75/104.75 154.50/156.50 1100 21.50/23.50 61.50/63.50 103.00/105.00 154.00/156.00 1200 21.50/22.50 61.50/63.00 102.50/104.50 154.50/156.50 1300 21.50/23.50 61.50/63.50 102.50/104.50 154.50/156.50 1400 20.50/22.50 60.50/62.50 101.50/103.50 153.00/155.00 1500 21.00/22.50 60.50/62.50 101.50/103.50 153.50/155.50 1600 21.00/23.00 61.00/63.00 102.50/104.50 154.50/156.50 1715 21.00/23.00 61.00/63.00 102.00/104.00 154.00/156.00 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 24.75/25.75 64.75/66.25 106.00/108.00 158.00/160.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.50/194.50 231.25/233.25 271.00/273.00 307.50/309.50 1100 193.00/195.00 231.00/233.00 271.00/273.00 307.00/309.00 1200 193.00/195.00 232.00/234.00 271.50/273.50 308.00/310.00 1300 192.50/194.50 231.50/233.50 271.50/273.50 308.00/310.00 1400 191.00/193.00 230.00/232.00 270.00/272.00 306.00/308.00 1500 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 270.50/272.50 307.00/309.00 1600 192.50/194.50 231.50/233.50 271.50/273.50 308.00/310.00 1715 192.00/194.00 231.00/233.00 271.00/273.00 307.50/309.50 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 196.00/198.00 235.50/237.50 275.50/277.50 312.00/314.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 350.50/352.50 391.00/393.00 426.50/428.50 467.00/469.00 1100 351.00/353.00 391.00/393.00 427.00/429.00 467.00/469.00 1200 351.50/353.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 468.00/470.00 1300 351.50/353.50 392.00/394.00 427.50/429.50 468.00/470.00 1400 349.00/351.00 389.00/391.00 424.00/426.00 464.50/466.50 1500 350.00/352.00 390.00/392.00 425.00/427.00 465.50/467.50 1600 351.00/353.00 391.00/393.00 426.00/428.00 466.50/468.50 1715 350.50/352.50 391.00/393.00 426.00/428.00 466.50/468.50 (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 355.00/357.00 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 472.00/474.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.40% 8.47% 8.64% 8.57% 8.32% 8.18% 1100 8.36% 8.48% 8.63% 8.57% 8.33% 8.18% 1200 8.30% 8.44% 8.63% 8.58% 8.35% 8.21% 1300 8.36% 8.45% 8.64% 8.57% 8.33% 8.20% 1400 8.19% 8.36% 8.56% 8.51% 8.28% 8.16% 1500 8.21% 8.36% 8.58% 8.53% 8.30% 8.17% 1600 8.27% 8.43% 8.64% 8.57% 8.33% 8.20% 1715 8.27% 8.40% 8.61% 8.55% 8.32% 8.19% (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 8.33% 8.45% 8.65% 8.60% 8.37% 8.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.09% 8.05% 8.01% 7.96% 7.91% 7.86% 1100 8.09% 8.05% 8.02% 7.97% 7.91% 7.86% 1200 8.11% 8.07% 8.03% 7.98% 7.93% 7.88% 1300 8.11% 8.07% 8.03% 7.98% 7.93% 7.88% 1400 8.07% 8.02% 7.98% 7.93% 7.88% 7.83% 1500 8.09% 8.04% 8.00% 7.95% 7.89% 7.85% 1600 8.11% 8.06% 8.02% 7.96% 7.90% 7.86% 1715 8.10% 8.05% 8.01% 7.96% 7.91% 7.86% (C1osing Jan 9) 1715 8.14% 8.07% 8.03% 7.99% 7.93% 7.89% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9025/61.9125 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com