Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.90/03.05 01.40/01.50 01.40/01.50 08.59% 08.29% 08.29% (Jan 13) 1000 03.00/04.00 02.50/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.93% 07.41% 05.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.00/20.50 59.00/61.00 100.50/102.50 152.00/154.00 1100 19.75/20.50 60.00/61.00 101.50/103.00 153.50/155.50 1200 18.50/20.00 58.50/60.50 100.00/102.00 151.50/153.50 1300 19.00/20.50 59.00/61.00 100.50/102.50 151.50/153.50 1400 18.75/20.75 59.00/61.00 100.50/102.50 151.50/153.50 1500 18.75/20.75 59.00/61.00 100.50/102.50 151.50/153.50 1600 18.75/20.75 60.00/61.50 101.00/103.00 152.50/154.50 1715 19.00/20.50 59.50/61.50 100.75/102.75 152.00/154.00 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 20.00/21.25 60.25/61.75 101.50/103.50 153.50/155.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 269.00/271.00 305.00/307.00 1100 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 270.50/272.50 306.50/308.50 1200 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 268.50/270.50 304.50/306.50 1300 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 268.00/270.00 304.00/306.00 1400 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 268.00/270.00 304.00/306.00 1500 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 268.50/270.50 304.50/306.50 1600 190.50/192.50 229.50/231.50 269.50/271.50 305.50/307.50 1715 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 269.00/271.00 305.00/307.00 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 270.50/272.50 306.50/308.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 348.00/350.00 388.00/390.00 423.00/425.00 463.00/465.00 1100 349.50/351.50 389.50/391.50 424.50/426.50 465.00/467.00 1200 347.50/349.50 387.50/389.50 422.50/424.50 462.50/464.50 1300 347.00/349.00 387.00/389.00 422.00/424.00 462.00/464.00 1400 347.00/349.00 387.00/389.00 422.00/424.00 462.00/464.00 1500 347.50/349.50 387.50/389.50 422.50/424.50 462.50/464.50 1600 348.50/350.50 388.50/390.50 423.50/425.50 463.50/465.50 1715 348.00/350.00 388.00/390.00 423.00/425.00 463.50/465.50 (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 349.50/351.50 389.50/391.50 424.50/426.50 465.00/467.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.56% 8.74% 8.60% 8.38% 8.25% 1100 8.54% 8.63% 8.82% 8.68% 8.45% 8.30% 1200 8.36% 8.52% 8.71% 8.58% 8.37% 8.24% 1300 8.47% 8.58% 8.74% 8.60% 8.39% 8.24% 1400 8.46% 8.57% 8.73% 8.59% 8.38% 8.23% 1500 8.46% 8.57% 8.73% 8.58% 8.37% 8.24% 1600 8.54% 8.62% 8.77% 8.63% 8.41% 8.27% 1715 8.52% 8.60% 8.75% 8.61% 8.39% 8.25% (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 8.38% 8.53% 8.73% 8.64% 8.40% 8.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.15% 8.10% 8.05% 7.99% 7.93% 7.88% 1100 8.20% 8.14% 8.09% 8.03% 7.97% 7.92% 1200 8.15% 8.09% 8.05% 8.00% 7.93% 7.88% 1300 8.15% 8.09% 8.05% 8.00% 7.93% 7.89% 1400 8.14% 8.09% 8.04% 7.99% 7.93% 7.88% 1500 8.15% 8.09% 8.05% 7.99% 7.93% 7.88% 1600 8.17% 8.11% 8.07% 8.01% 7.94% 7.89% 1715 8.16% 8.10% 8.06% 8.00% 7.94% 7.90% (C1osing Jan 13) 1715 8.17% 8.11% 8.07% 8.01% 7.95% 7.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5400/61.5500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com