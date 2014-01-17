Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.50/08.50 01.30/01.70 05.20/06.80 07.71% 07.71% 07.71% (Jan 15) 1000 02.90/03.05 01.40/01.50 01.40/01.50 08.59% 08.29% 08.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/15.50 54.50/56.50 95.50/97.50 147.00/149.00 1100 14.00/16.00 54.50/56.50 95.50/97.50 147.00/149.00 1200 14.00/15.00 54.25/55.75 94.75/96.25 146.00/148.00 1300 13.75/14.75 54.00/55.50 95.00/96.50 146.00/148.00 1400 14.00/15.00 54.25/56.25 95.25/97.25 146.50/148.50 1500 13.50/15.00 54.00/56.00 95.00/97.00 146.00/148.00 1600 14.00/15.00 54.50/56.50 95.25/97.25 146.00/148.00 1715 13.50/15.00 54.00/56.00 95.00/97.00 146.50/148.50 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 19.00/20.50 59.50/61.50 100.75/102.75 152.00/154.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.00/187.00 223.50/225.50 263.00/265.00 299.50/301.50 1100 185.00/187.00 224.00/226.00 264.00/266.00 300.00/302.00 1200 183.50/185.50 222.50/224.50 262.50/264.50 298.00/300.00 1300 184.00/186.00 222.75/224.75 262.50/264.50 298.50/300.50 1400 184.50/186.50 223.50/225.50 263.50/265.50 299.50/301.50 1500 184.00/186.00 223.50/225.50 263.50/265.50 299.00/301.00 1600 184.00/186.00 223.50/225.50 263.50/265.50 299.00/301.00 1715 184.50/186.50 224.00/226.00 264.00/266.00 300.00/302.00 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 269.00/271.00 305.00/307.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 342.50/344.50 382.50/384.50 417.50/419.50 458.00/460.00 1100 343.00/345.00 383.00/385.00 418.00/420.00 458.00/460.00 1200 340.50/342.50 380.50/382.50 415.50/417.50 455.50/457.50 1300 340.50/342.50 380.50/382.50 415.50/417.50 455.50/457.50 1400 342.00/344.00 381.50/383.50 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50 1500 341.50/343.50 381.50/383.50 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50 1600 341.50/343.50 381.50/383.50 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50 1715 342.50/344.50 382.50/384.50 417.50/419.50 457.50/459.50 (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 348.00/350.00 388.00/390.00 423.00/425.00 463.50/465.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.66% 8.66% 8.82% 8.62% 8.36% 8.23% 1100 8.68% 8.66% 8.82% 8.62% 8.37% 8.25% 1200 8.59% 8.58% 8.76% 8.56% 8.32% 8.21% 1300 8.53% 8.59% 8.76% 8.57% 8.33% 8.21% 1400 8.62% 8.64% 8.80% 8.60% 8.36% 8.24% 1500 8.57% 8.62% 8.77% 8.58% 8.36% 8.24% 1600 8.66% 8.65% 8.77% 8.58% 8.36% 8.24% 1715 8.57% 8.62% 8.79% 8.61% 8.38% 8.26% (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 8.52% 8.60% 8.75% 8.61% 8.39% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.15% 8.09% 8.05% 7.99% 7.93% 7.89% 1100 8.16% 8.10% 8.06% 8.00% 7.93% 7.89% 1200 8.12% 8.05% 8.01% 7.96% 7.89% 7.86% 1300 8.12% 8.05% 8.00% 7.95% 7.88% 7.85% 1400 8.15% 8.08% 8.03% 7.97% 7.90% 7.87% 1500 8.14% 8.07% 8.03% 7.97% 7.91% 7.87% 1600 8.14% 8.07% 8.03% 7.97% 7.90% 7.87% 1715 8.17% 8.10% 8.05% 7.99% 7.92% 7.89% (C1osing Jan 15) 1715 8.16% 8.10% 8.06% 8.00% 7.94% 7.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5350/61.5450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com