Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 05.70/06.10 05.70/06.10 N/A
08.47% 08.47% N/A
(Jan 16)
1000 06.50/08.50 01.30/01.70 05.20/06.80
07.71% 07.71% 07.71%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 13.50/15.50 54.00/56.00 95.00/97.00 146.00/148.00
1100 13.25/14.75 53.75/55.75 94.50/96.50 145.50/147.50
1200 13.50/15.00 54.00/56.00 95.00/97.00 146.00/148.00
1300 13.50/15.50 54.25/56.25 95.25/97.25 146.25/148.25
1400 14.00/15.50 54.50/56.50 95.50/97.50 146.50/148.50
1500 14.00/15.00 54.50/56.50 96.00/98.00 147.25/149.25
1600 13.50/15.50 54.50/56.50 96.00/98.00 147.25/149.25
1715 14.00/15.00 54.00/56.00 95.50/97.50 146.50/148.50
(C1osing Jan 16)
1715 13.50/15.00 54.00/56.00 95.00/97.00 146.50/148.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 184.00/186.00 223.00/225.00 262.50/264.50 298.00/300.00
1100 183.50/185.50 222.50/224.50 262.50/264.50 298.50/300.50
1200 184.00/186.00 223.50/225.50 263.50/265.50 299.00/301.00
1300 184.50/186.50 223.75/225.75 263.50/265.50 299.50/301.50
1400 184.50/186.50 224.00/226.00 264.00/266.00 300.00/302.00
1500 185.50/187.50 225.00/227.00 265.00/267.00 301.00/303.00
1600 185.50/187.50 225.00/227.00 265.00/267.00 301.00/303.00
1715 185.00/187.00 224.50/226.50 264.50/266.50 300.50/302.50
(C1osing Jan 16)
1715 184.50/186.50 224.00/226.00 264.00/266.00 300.00/302.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 340.50/342.50 380.50/382.50 415.50/417.50 455.50/457.50
1100 341.00/343.00 381.00/383.00 416.00/418.00 456.00/458.00
1200 341.50/343.50 381.50/383.50 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50
1300 341.50/343.50 381.50/383.50 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50
1400 342.50/344.50 382.50/384.50 417.50/419.50 457.50/459.50
1500 343.50/345.50 383.50/385.50 419.00/421.00 459.50/461.50
1600 343.50/345.50 384.00/386.00 419.50/421.50 460.00/462.00
1715 343.50/345.50 383.50/385.50 419.00/421.00 459.00/461.00
(C1osing Jan 16)
1715 342.50/344.50 382.50/384.50 417.50/419.50 457.50/459.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.60% 8.64% 8.79% 8.60% 8.36% 8.23%
1100 8.55% 8.60% 8.76% 8.58% 8.35% 8.24%
1200 8.60% 8.64% 8.80% 8.60% 8.38% 8.27%
1300 8.65% 8.67% 8.82% 8.63% 8.40% 8.27%
1400 8.69% 8.69% 8.83% 8.63% 8.40% 8.28%
1500 8.67% 8.73% 8.87% 8.67% 8.43% 8.31%
1600 8.67% 8.72% 8.86% 8.66% 8.43% 8.30%
1715 8.59% 8.66% 8.80% 8.62% 8.40% 8.28%
(C1osing Jan 16)
1715 8.57% 8.62% 8.79% 8.61% 8.38% 8.26%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.13% 8.07% 8.02% 7.97% 7.90% 7.87%
1100 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 7.99% 7.92% 7.89%
1200 8.17% 8.10% 8.05% 8.00% 7.93% 7.89%
1300 8.18% 8.10% 8.06% 8.00% 7.93% 7.89%
1400 8.19% 8.12% 8.07% 8.02% 7.95% 7.91%
1500 8.21% 8.14% 8.09% 8.04% 7.97% 7.93%
1600 8.21% 8.13% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.94%
1715 8.18% 8.12% 8.07% 8.02% 7.95% 7.91%
(C1osing Jan 16)
1715 8.17% 8.10% 8.05% 7.99% 7.92% 7.89%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5400/61.5500 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.