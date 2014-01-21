Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.20/01.70 N/A N/A 07.11% (Jan 17) 1000 05.70/06.10 05.70/06.10 N/A 08.47% 08.47% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/14.00 52.75/54.75 94.00/96.00 145.00/147.00 1100 12.00/14.00 52.50/54.50 93.50/95.50 144.50/146.50 1200 11.75/13.75 52.50/54.50 94.25/96.25 145.25/147.25 1300 12.00/14.00 52.50/54.50 93.75/95.75 145.00/147.00 1400 12.00/14.00 52.50/54.50 94.00/96.00 145.00/147.00 1500 12.00/14.00 52.50/54.50 93.50/95.50 144.50/146.50 1600 12.50/13.50 53.00/54.50 94.00/95.50 145.00/147.00 1715 11.50/13.50 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 138.00/140.00 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 14.00/15.00 54.00/56.00 95.50/97.50 146.50/148.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.00/185.00 222.50/224.50 262.50/264.50 298.50/300.50 1100 183.00/185.00 222.50/224.50 262.50/264.50 298.50/300.50 1200 183.50/185.50 222.50/224.50 262.50/264.50 298.50/300.50 1300 183.25/185.25 222.50/224.50 262.00/264.00 298.00/300.00 1400 183.00/185.00 222.50/224.50 262.50/264.50 298.00/300.00 1500 182.00/184.00 221.00/223.00 260.50/262.50 296.00/298.00 1600 182.75/184.75 221.50/223.50 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1715 175.50/177.50 214.00/216.00 253.00/255.00 288.00/290.00 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 185.00/187.00 224.50/226.50 264.50/266.50 300.50/302.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 341.00/343.00 381.00/383.00 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50 1100 341.00/343.00 381.00/383.00 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50 1200 341.00/343.00 381.00/383.00 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50 1300 340.50/342.50 380.50/382.50 416.00/418.00 456.00/458.00 1400 340.50/342.50 380.50/382.50 416.00/418.00 456.00/458.00 1500 338.50/340.50 378.50/380.50 413.50/415.50 453.50/455.50 1600 339.00/341.00 378.50/380.50 414.00/416.00 454.00/456.00 1715 329.00/331.00 368.00/370.00 403.00/405.00 442.00/444.00 (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 343.50/345.50 383.50/385.50 419.00/421.00 459.00/461.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.60% 8.65% 8.80% 8.58% 8.36% 8.24% 1100 8.56% 8.61% 8.76% 8.58% 8.36% 8.24% 1200 8.56% 8.67% 8.81% 8.60% 8.37% 8.24% 1300 8.57% 8.63% 8.79% 8.59% 8.37% 8.23% 1400 8.57% 8.65% 8.80% 8.59% 8.37% 8.25% 1500 8.57% 8.61% 8.77% 8.54% 8.31% 8.19% 1600 8.61% 8.63% 8.79% 8.58% 8.33% 8.20% 1715 8.24% 8.29% 8.38% 8.22% 8.04% 7.94% (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 8.59% 8.66% 8.80% 8.62% 8.40% 8.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.92% 7.88% 1100 8.15% 8.08% 8.04% 7.98% 7.92% 7.88% 1200 8.15% 8.08% 8.04% 7.98% 7.92% 7.88% 1300 8.14% 8.07% 8.03% 7.97% 7.91% 7.87% 1400 8.14% 8.08% 8.03% 7.98% 7.91% 7.87% 1500 8.09% 8.03% 7.99% 7.93% 7.87% 7.83% 1600 8.11% 8.04% 7.99% 7.94% 7.88% 7.84% 1715 7.86% 7.80% 7.76% 7.72% 7.67% 7.64% (C1osing Jan 17) 1715 8.18% 8.12% 8.07% 8.02% 7.95% 7.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6200/61.6300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com