Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 2.50/3.10 1.25/1.55 01.25/01.55 07.42% 07.42% 07.42% (Jan 20) 1000 N/A N/A 01.20/01.70 N/A N/A 07.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/12.25 49.00/51.00 88.50/90.50 137.00/139.00 1100 10.75/11.75 49.50/51.00 88.50/90.00 137.50/139.50 1200 10.00/12.00 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 137.00/139.00 1300 10.00/12.00 49.00/51.00 88.50/90.50 137.50/139.50 1400 10.00/12.00 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 136.50/138.50 1500 10.50/11.50 49.25/50.25 88.50/89.50 137.50/138.50 1600 10.00/12.00 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 137.00/139.00 1715 10.00/12.00 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 137.00/139.00 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 11.50/13.50 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 138.00/140.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/176.00 212.50/214.50 251.50/253.50 286.50/288.50 1100 174.50/176.50 212.25/214.25 251.00/253.00 286.00/288.00 1200 174.00/176.00 212.00/214.00 251.00/253.00 286.00/288.00 1300 174.00/176.00 212.00/214.00 251.00/253.00 286.00/288.00 1400 173.00/175.00 211.00/213.00 250.00/252.00 285.00/287.00 1500 173.50/175.50 211.50/213.50 250.50/252.50 285.50/287.50 1600 174.00/176.00 212.50/214.50 251.50/253.50 287.00/289.00 1715 174.00/176.00 212.50/214.50 252.00/254.00 287.50/289.50 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 175.50/177.50 214.00/216.00 253.00/255.00 288.00/290.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.50/329.50 366.50/368.50 401.50/403.50 440.50/442.50 1100 327.50/329.50 366.50/368.50 401.00/403.00 440.50/442.50 1200 327.50/329.50 366.50/368.50 401.50/403.50 441.00/443.00 1300 327.00/329.00 366.50/368.50 401.50/403.50 441.00/443.00 1400 326.00/328.00 365.00/367.00 400.00/402.00 439.50/441.50 1500 327.00/329.00 366.50/368.50 401.50/403.50 441.00/443.00 1600 328.50/330.50 368.00/370.00 403.00/405.00 443.00/445.00 1715 329.00/331.00 368.50/370.50 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 329.00/331.00 368.00/370.00 403.00/405.00 442.00/444.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.25% 8.30% 8.42% 8.23% 8.05% 7.95% 1100 8.29% 8.28% 8.45% 8.25% 8.05% 7.94% 1200 8.24% 8.25% 8.41% 8.23% 8.03% 7.93% 1300 8.24% 8.29% 8.44% 8.23% 8.03% 7.93% 1400 8.23% 8.24% 8.37% 8.17% 7.98% 7.89% 1500 8.17% 8.22% 8.39% 8.18% 7.99% 7.89% 1600 8.19% 8.21% 8.37% 8.18% 8.00% 7.90% 1715 8.19% 8.20% 8.36% 8.18% 8.00% 7.91% (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 8.24% 8.29% 8.38% 8.22% 8.04% 7.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.87% 7.81% 7.77% 7.74% 7.68% 7.66% 1100 7.86% 7.81% 7.77% 7.73% 7.68% 7.65% 1200 7.85% 7.81% 7.76% 7.73% 7.68% 7.66% 1300 7.85% 7.80% 7.76% 7.73% 7.68% 7.66% 1400 7.81% 7.76% 7.72% 7.69% 7.64% 7.62% 1500 7.82% 7.77% 7.74% 7.71% 7.66% 7.64% 1600 7.84% 7.79% 7.75% 7.72% 7.67% 7.65% 1715 7.85% 7.80% 7.76% 7.73% 7.68% 7.65% (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 7.86% 7.80% 7.76% 7.72% 7.67% 7.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8800/61.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com