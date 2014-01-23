Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.89% 05.89% 05.89% (Jan 21) 1000 02.50/03.10 01.25/01.55 01.25/01.55 07.42% 07.42% 07.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/10.50 48.50/49.50 88.00/89.50 138.00/139.50 1100 09.00/11.00 48.25/50.25 87.75/89.75 137.50/139.50 1200 09.50/10.50 48.50/50.00 87.50/89.00 137.00/139.00 1300 08.50/10.50 47.50/49.50 87.00/89.00 136.50/138.50 1400 08.50/10.50 47.50/49.50 87.00/89.00 136.00/138.00 1500 09.00/10.50 47.50/49.50 87.00/89.00 136.50/138.50 1600 08.50/10.50 47.50/49.50 87.00/89.00 136.50/138.50 1715 08.50/10.50 47.50/49.50 87.00/89.00 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 10.00/12.00 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 137.00/139.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/178.00 215.00/217.00 254.50/256.50 290.50/292.50 1100 175.50/177.50 214.25/216.25 254.00/256.00 290.00/292.00 1200 174.75/176.75 213.50/215.50 253.00/255.00 289.00/291.00 1300 174.00/176.00 213.00/215.00 252.50/254.50 288.00/290.00 1400 173.50/175.50 212.50/214.50 252.00/254.00 288.00/290.00 1500 174.00/176.00 213.00/215.00 252.50/254.50 288.00/290.00 1600 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 254.00/256.00 290.00/292.00 1715 174.50/176.50 213.50/215.50 253.50/255.50 289.00/291.00 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 174.00/176.00 212.50/214.50 252.00/254.00 287.50/289.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 333.00/335.00 372.50/374.50 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 1100 332.75/334.75 372.75/374.75 408.25/410.25 448.50/450.50 1200 331.50/333.50 371.50/373.50 407.00/409.00 447.50/449.50 1300 331.00/333.00 371.00/373.00 406.50/408.50 447.00/449.00 1400 330.50/332.50 371.00/373.00 406.50/408.50 447.00/449.00 1500 330.50/332.50 371.00/373.00 406.50/408.50 447.00/449.00 1600 332.50/334.50 373.00/375.00 408.50/410.50 449.00/451.00 1715 331.50/333.50 372.00/374.00 408.00/410.00 448.50/450.50 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 329.00/331.00 368.50/370.50 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.26% 8.30% 8.49% 8.30% 8.14% 8.03% 1100 8.30% 8.31% 8.48% 8.28% 8.11% 8.01% 1200 8.30% 8.26% 8.44% 8.24% 8.08% 7.98% 1300 8.17% 8.23% 8.42% 8.21% 8.06% 7.97% 1400 8.17% 8.24% 8.40% 8.19% 8.05% 7.96% 1500 8.19% 8.25% 8.43% 8.22% 8.08% 7.98% 1600 8.17% 8.24% 8.42% 8.24% 8.10% 8.02% 1715 8.18% 8.24% 8.43% 8.24% 8.09% 8.01% (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 8.19% 8.20% 8.36% 8.18% 8.00% 7.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.96% 7.91% 7.87% 7.83% 7.77% 7.74% 1100 7.95% 7.91% 7.87% 7.84% 7.78% 7.75% 1200 7.92% 7.88% 7.84% 7.81% 7.76% 7.73% 1300 7.90% 7.87% 7.84% 7.81% 7.76% 7.73% 1400 7.90% 7.86% 7.84% 7.81% 7.76% 7.73% 1500 7.91% 7.87% 7.85% 7.82% 7.77% 7.74% 1600 7.95% 7.91% 7.88% 7.85% 7.80% 7.76% 1715 7.93% 7.89% 7.87% 7.84% 7.79% 7.76% (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 7.85% 7.80% 7.76% 7.73% 7.68% 7.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8150/61.8250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com