Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.30 01.25/01.65 01.25/01.65 07.27% 07.27% 07.27% (Jan 24) 1000 04.75/05.75 03.50/04.25 01.25/01.50 06.97% 06.85% 07.34% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.50/03.50 42.00/44.00 82.50/84.50 132.50/134.50 1100 02.50/03.50 41.50/43.50 81.50/83.50 131.50/133.50 1200 02.00/03.50 41.25/43.25 81.50/83.50 131.50/133.50 1300 02.50/03.25 42.00/43.00 82.00/83.50 132.00/134.00 1400 02.00/03.50 41.50/43.50 81.50/83.50 131.50/133.50 1500 02.50/03.50 42.00/44.00 82.25/84.25 132.25/134.25 1600 02.50/04.50 42.00/44.00 82.50/84.50 133.00/135.00 1715 02.50/03.50 42.00/44.00 82.50/84.50 132.50/134.50 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 04.00/05.50 43.50/45.50 83.50/85.50 133.50/135.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 172.50/174.50 213.00/215.00 254.50/256.50 291.50/293.50 1100 171.00/173.00 211.00/213.00 252.00/254.00 289.00/291.00 1200 170.50/172.50 211.00/213.00 252.00/254.00 289.00/291.00 1300 171.50/173.50 211.50/213.50 252.50/254.50 289.50/291.50 1400 171.00/173.00 211.50/213.50 253.00/255.00 290.50/292.50 1500 172.00/174.00 213.00/215.00 254.50/256.50 292.00/294.00 1600 173.00/175.00 214.00/216.00 256.00/258.00 293.50/295.50 1715 172.50/174.50 213.50/215.50 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 173.00/175.00 213.50/215.50 255.00/257.00 292.00/294.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 336.00/338.00 377.50/379.50 413.50/415.50 455.50/457.50 1100 333.00/335.00 374.50/376.50 411.00/413.00 453.00/455.00 1200 333.00/335.00 375.00/377.00 411.50/413.50 453.50/455.50 1300 333.50/335.50 375.00/377.00 411.50/413.50 453.50/455.50 1400 334.50/336.50 376.50/378.50 413.00/415.00 455.00/457.00 1500 336.00/338.00 378.00/380.00 415.00/417.00 457.00/459.00 1600 338.00/340.00 380.00/382.00 417.00/419.00 459.50/461.50 1715 337.50/339.50 379.50/381.50 416.50/418.50 459.00/461.00 (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 336.50/338.50 378.00/380.00 414.50/416.50 456.50/458.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.33% 8.37% 8.52% 8.34% 8.18% 8.12% 1100 8.24% 8.28% 8.47% 8.28% 8.12% 8.05% 1200 8.20% 8.28% 8.47% 8.25% 8.12% 8.05% 1300 8.25% 8.31% 8.51% 8.31% 8.14% 8.07% 1400 8.22% 8.25% 8.44% 8.25% 8.11% 8.05% 1500 8.30% 8.31% 8.47% 8.28% 8.15% 8.09% 1600 8.27% 8.31% 8.50% 8.30% 8.16% 8.11% 1715 8.29% 8.33% 8.48% 8.30% 8.16% 8.11% (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 8.36% 8.34% 8.51% 8.32% 8.17% 8.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.06% 8.03% 8.00% 7.95% 7.90% 7.86% 1100 8.00% 7.97% 7.95% 7.91% 7.87% 7.82% 1200 8.00% 7.97% 7.96% 7.92% 7.88% 7.83% 1300 8.02% 7.99% 7.97% 7.93% 7.88% 7.84% 1400 8.02% 7.98% 7.97% 7.93% 7.88% 7.83% 1500 8.04% 8.00% 7.98% 7.95% 7.90% 7.85% 1600 8.06% 8.02% 8.00% 7.96% 7.91% 7.86% 1715 8.06% 8.03% 8.00% 7.97% 7.92% 7.87% (C1osing Jan 24) 1715 8.05% 8.02% 8.00% 7.96% 7.91% 7.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.1000/63.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com