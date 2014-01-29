Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.30 01.25/01.65 01.25/01.65 07.24% 07.24% 07.24% (Jan 27) 1000 02.50/03.30 01.25/01.65 01.25/01.65 07.27% 07.27% 07.27% ------------------------------------------------------------ TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 40.50/42.50 81.00/83.00 131.50/133.50 1100 01.00/02.00 41.00/43.00 81.50/83.50 132.00/134.00 1200 01.25/02.25 41.25/43.25 81.50/83.50 131.00/133.00 1300 01.25/01.75 41.25/42.25 81.50/83.00 131.50/133.00 1400 01.00/02.00 41.00/43.00 81.50/83.50 131.50/133.50 1500 01.00/02.00 40.50/42.50 81.00/83.00 131.00/133.00 1600 01.00/02.00 40.50/42.50 81.50/83.50 131.50/133.50 1715 01.00/02.00 41.00/42.50 81.75/83.25 131.50/133.50 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 02.50/03.50 42.00/44.00 82.50/84.50 132.50/134.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.50/173.50 212.50/214.50 254.50/256.50 292.50/294.50 1100 172.00/174.00 213.00/215.00 255.00/257.00 293.00/295.00 1200 171.25/173.25 212.50/214.50 254.50/256.50 292.00/294.00 1300 171.50/173.00 212.50/214.50 255.00/257.00 292.00/294.00 1400 171.75/173.75 213.00/215.00 255.00/257.00 292.50/294.50 1500 171.50/173.50 212.50/214.50 255.00/257.00 292.50/294.50 1600 172.50/174.50 214.00/216.00 256.50/258.50 294.00/296.00 1715 172.00/174.00 213.00/215.00 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 172.50/174.50 213.50/215.50 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 337.00/339.00 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 458.50/460.50 1100 338.00/340.00 380.00/382.00 417.50/419.50 460.50/462.50 1200 337.50/339.50 379.50/381.50 416.50/418.50 459.00/461.00 1300 338.00/340.00 380.00/382.00 417.50/419.50 460.00/462.00 1400 337.50/339.50 380.00/382.00 417.00/419.00 459.50/461.50 1500 337.50/339.50 380.00/382.00 417.50/419.50 460.00/462.00 1600 339.50/341.50 382.50/384.50 419.50/421.50 462.00/464.00 1715 338.00/340.00 381.00/383.00 418.00/420.00 460.50/462.50 (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 337.50/339.50 379.50/381.50 416.50/418.50 459.00/461.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.29% 8.33% 8.52% 8.32% 8.19% 8.13% 1100 8.38% 8.37% 8.55% 8.34% 8.20% 8.14% 1200 8.44% 8.39% 8.50% 8.32% 8.19% 8.14% 1300 8.36% 8.37% 8.53% 8.33% 8.21% 8.16% 1400 8.43% 8.42% 8.57% 8.38% 8.25% 8.19% 1500 8.35% 8.39% 8.56% 8.38% 8.25% 8.21% 1600 8.33% 8.43% 8.57% 8.42% 8.29% 8.24% 1715 8.41% 8.45% 8.60% 8.42% 8.27% 8.23% (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 8.29% 8.33% 8.48% 8.30% 8.16% 8.11% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.09% 8.05% 8.03% 7.99% 7.94% 7.89% 1100 8.10% 8.07% 8.05% 8.02% 7.97% 7.92% 1200 8.09% 8.07% 8.05% 8.01% 7.96% 7.91% 1300 8.10% 8.10% 8.07% 8.04% 7.99% 7.93% 1400 8.13% 8.10% 8.09% 8.05% 8.00% 7.95% 1500 8.15% 8.13% 8.11% 8.08% 8.03% 7.97% 1600 8.18% 8.16% 8.15% 8.11% 8.05% 7.99% 1715 8.17% 8.15% 8.14% 8.10% 8.04% 7.99% (C1osing Jan 27) 1715 8.06% 8.03% 8.00% 7.97% 7.92% 7.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.5100/62.5200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com